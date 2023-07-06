Diablo 4: How To Craft Nightmare Sigils | Occultist Unlock Guide

Take control of your Nightmare Sigils. Here's how to unlock the last abilities on the Occultist.

Learn how to craft Nightmare Sigils and make your endgame adventures in Diablo 4 easier. Nightmare Sigils are the key items required to access Nightmare Dungeons — upgraded, more difficult versions of the standard dungeons you’ll find across the map.

Once you find a Nightmare Sigil, you’ll be able to instantly teleport to the dungeon location and start wiping out enemies. As of the latest patch, Nightmare Dungeons also give more EXP for literally everything. Defeating monsters and completing the dungeon itself all give more EXP than ever before, and if you increase the Tier Level of your Nightmare Dungeons, you can practically guarantee yourself incredible loot.

Below we’ll explain one of the lesser known systems of Diablo 4. You’ll need to complete multiple Nightmare Dungeons before you can unlock a unique feature of the Occultist — you’ll be able to make your own Nightmare Sigils.

What Are Nightmare Sigils?

Nightmare Sigils are key items that unlock a single Nightmare Dungeon. Nightmare Sigils will only drop in the end-game and can (rarely) appear when completing Whisper Quests, World Bosses or Helltides. Early, they’re extremely rare — after Level 52 they become much more common.

NOTE: Nightmare Sigils will only drop on World Tier 3 or World Tier 4.

Since Patch 1.03 dropped, Nightmare Dungeons are much more useful for farming EXP and loot. Nightmare Dungeons are now the very best way to earn levels in the end-game, and you’ll increase your EXP and loot rewards by increasing the Nightmare Dungeon Tier.

Nightmare Dungeons start at Tier 1 and can increase up to Tier 100. There are two ways to increase tiers — you can farm Nightmare Dungeons, completing them until you get higher tier Sigils, or you can craft them with the Occultist.

How To Unlock Sigil Crafting

The Occultist vendors have two locked tabs — one of these tabs is the Sigil Crafting tab used to create Nightmare Sigils. To unlock this feature, you’ll need to complete a Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeon.

How To Unlock Occultist Sigil Crafting : Complete a Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeon .

: Complete a . Nightmare Dungeons become available in World Tier 3 and can drop from enemies or chests. They’re much more likely to drop from end-game activities like Helltides , World Bosses and Whisper Bounties .

and can drop from enemies or chests. They’re much more likely to drop from end-game activities like , and . Nightmare Sigils often drop at the end of Nightmare Dungeons. Complete multiple Nightmare Dungeons to slowly rise in rank — you’ll eventually discover Tier 2 Sigils , then Tier 3 Sigils .

, then . World Tier 3 is unlocked by completing the Capstone Dungeon that becomes available after completing the main story.

Once you complete a Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeon, a Priority Quest will appear. Complete the ‘Sigil Crafting‘ quest for a tutorial on this feature — you’ll need Sigil Powder to craft higher tier Nightmare Sigils.

How To Get Sigil Powder: Sigil Powder is acquired by salvaging Nightmare Sigils. Any tier of sigil can be salvaged. Higher tier sigils reward more powder.

Because you’ll earn Nightmare Sigils more often as you level up and complete more Nightmare Dungeons, you’ll eventually collect plenty of lower tier sigils you can salvage, then exchange the powder for higher tier sigils. Level up even faster and hunt down the very best loot while leveling up your glyphs. That’s why Nightmare Dungeons are the best endgame activity for grinding to the top.