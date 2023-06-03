Diablo 4: How To Summon Golems | Necromancer Guide

Summoning Golems takes one extra step.

Golems are the third minion Necromancers can summon in Diablo 4 — and the game absolutely does not explain how summoning Golems works. Unlocking them is relatively straightforward. At the start of the game, under the Book of the Dead tab, you’ll find listed level requirements for all your minions. Golems unlock at Level 25. But there’s a lot more to actually using them. Skeletal Mages start spawning immediately after you unlock them. Golems don’t.

If you’re as confused as we were, here’s a quick guide explaining exactly how to summon Golems. You can only summon 1 Golem at a time, but they’re powerful damage sponges that will keep you in the fight against tough bosses a lot longer. Learn more about Golems, summoning them, and what types you’ll eventually unlock.

How To Unlock Golems

To unlock Golems, you need to reach Level 25 with the Necromancer Class. A new quest will appear to the north of the starting city. This is the Golem quest — and even after unlocking the Golems, it isn’t clear exactly how to summon them.

Don’t need to use an emote here. Just interact with the shrine to begin.

Priority Quest : Necromancer: Call of the Underworld

: Necromancer: Call of the Underworld Appears to the north of Kyovoshad in the Western Ways area of the Fractured Peaks. Go to the Priority Quest marker and interact with the shrine here to begin. A spirit will appear — talk to it. You’ll need to collect 12 bones.

The bones are dropped by enemies in the blue quest circle. Defeat the enemies marked in red on your minimap. There aren’t enough skeletons for a single run — you’ll need to wait for them to respawn to collect all 12. After finding the bones, follow the quest marker to a cave and interact with the blasphemous altar.

How To Actually Summon Golems

Preparing for action with the Blood Golem.

This is an extremely short and simple quest. Completing the quest is simple. The real challenge is summoning Golems. Unlike Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages, Golems are not summoned automatically. You need to change your ability configuration to summon Golems.

How To Summon Golems : Complete the Level 25 Quest Necromancer: Call of the Underworld .

: Complete the Level 25 Quest . Open the Abilities Tab and select Skill Assignment .

and select . Assign Summon Golem to a skill slot. You can assign it to any slot.

Summon Golem and Raise Skeleton can both be assigned at the same time, but they’ll take up two slots. Golems are highly powerful minions that provide high defense for your Necromancer. You can only summon one at a time, but they’re incredibly useful for keeping your Necromancer alive and drawing attention away from the player. Enemies will automatically attack certain Golems first.

Bone Golem : A horrid protector that taunts enemies, forcing them to attack the Golem.

: A horrid protector that taunts enemies, forcing them to attack the Golem. Blood Golem : Drains Life from nearby enemies to heal and bolster itself.

: Drains Life from nearby enemies to heal and bolster itself. Iron Golem: An amalgamation of steel that slams the ground and Stuns enemies.

Bone Golems are sturdy allies that keep you safer, damage enemies, or stunlock crowds to make managing the hordes easier. Whatever Golem you choose, don’t forget to assign the Golem ability to your skills. Regular Skeletal summons won’t work for Golems.