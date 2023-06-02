Diablo 4: How To Get More Potions & Heal More | Upgrading Potions Guide

If you want to stay alive in the dungeons of Diablo 4, you’ll want to carry more potions and enhance their healing. As you level up, your starting potions can’t keep up with your character — you’ll need to heal more and heal more often when facing down difficult hordes of enemies. To stay stocked up, you’ll need to use two systems. The Regional Renown system and the Alchemist will help you stay topped up on health. Here’s a quick guide explaining how to start healing more and upgrading your total healing potion capacity.

How To Increase Maximum Potion Capacity

Your Regional Progress can help you earn more potions. Check your progress any time in the map menu.

Each Region of the map allows you to earn +1 Potion by earning Renown. To begin, follow these steps.

Open the Map to check your Fractured Peak Renown . Select ‘ Claim Rewards ‘ to see what upgrades are available.

. Select ‘ ‘ to see what upgrades are available. To unlock +1 Potion Capacity, you must reach Tier 2. It takes 500 Renown Points to earn +1 Potions.

All areas have a separate Region Progress bar, and all regions allow you to earn +1 Potion Capacity. Once unlocked, all characters on the same realm will unlock the +1 Potion bonus. By earning Renown in different regions, you can earn a total of +5 Potions.

To earn more renown, you need to complete the following activities.

Finding Waypoints ( 20 Renown Each )

) Completing Strongholds ( 100 Renown Each )

) Completing Side Quests ( 20 Renown Each )

) Discovering Areas ( 5 Renown Each )

) Completing Side Dungeons ( 30 Renown Each )

) Finding Altars of Lilith (10 Renown Each)

NOTE: Look for HEALER NPCs. One appears in every town near the Waypoint. These characters will give you maximum Healing Potions when you interact.

How To Upgrade Potions

Begin the quest in the starting city. This is a priority quest, so you can’t miss it.

After completing the Prologue, look in the south of Kyovashad for a new quest. Complete the quest ‘Healing Potion Upgrading‘ by speaking to Veroka in the Alchemist shop. This is a Level 12 quest but can be completed earlier.

At Level 10 , you can craft the Tiny Healing Potion at Veroka’s Shop . This requires x2 Gallowwine .

, you can craft the at . This requires . These resources are commonly found in the Fractured Peaks region. Search Dubrev Taiga for green herb resource clusters or open Herb Pouches to gain lots of materials.

The Tiny Healing Potion is the first upgrade of many. This potion heals 48 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. More potions become available at any Alchemist Shop as you level up.

Weak Healing Potion : +17 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +17 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: N/A – Automatically unlocked.

Tiny Healing Potion : +48 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +48 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 10 – x2 Gallowvine

Minor Healing Potion : +80 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +80 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 20 – x15 Gallowvine, x5 Biteberry

Light Healing Potion : +141 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +141 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 30 – x20 Gallowvine, x10 Biteberry, x5 Crushed Beast Bones

Moderate Healing Potion : +255 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +255 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 45 – x20 Gallowvine, x12 Howler Moss, x5 Demon’s Heart

Strong Healing Potion : +378 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +378 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 60 – x27 Gallowvine, x15 Reddamine, x5 Paletongue

Greater Healing Potion : +559 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +559 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 70 – x36 Blightshade, x18 Lifesbane, x5 Grave Dusk, x5 Angelbreath

Major Healing Potion : +827 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +827 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 80 – x10 Angelbreath, x27 Reddamine, x27 Biteberry, x27 Blightshade, x27 Lifeshade, x27 Howler Moss, x5 Fiend Rose

Superior Healing Potion : +1,274 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +1,274 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 90 – x10 Forgotten Soul, x20 Angelbreath, x10 Fiend Rose, x20 Grave Dust, x36 Blightshade, x20 Demon’s Heart, x36 Howler Moss

The Superior Healing Potion is the highest level of healing you can unlock in the game so far. You’ll need to reach up to right under the level cap to get there — and that’s going to take a lot of grinding.