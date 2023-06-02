Diablo 4: How To Open Silent Chests | Whispering Keys Guide

Find Lizveth early to stock up on Silent Whispering Keys.

Obols are a totally new resource in Diablo 4, and they’re the only way to open strange, locked chests that appear on the world map. If you find a glowing chest covered in chains, then you’ve found a Silent Chest. Try to open it and you’ll get a notification that these chests require something called a Whispering Key. You might think Whispering Keys are a reward for defeating a nearby elite enemy or finishing a particular type of event quest. That’s what we thought, until we finally scrolled through the Purveyor of Curiosities inventory.

The Purveyor of Curiosities is basically a gambling shop in Diablo 4, similar to vendors in Diablo Immortal. Instead of purchasing specific weapons or armor, you’ll spend Obols to get a totally random item roll that matches your class and level. You might get a piece of junk, or you might get an incredible legendary weapon. After some experimentation, and a lot of experience with gambling in Diablo Immortal, we’ve even got a few recommendations for what you’ll want to spend Obols on depending on your build needs. Check it out below.

How Use Silent Chests & Get Whispering Keys

There are more Curiosity Vendors, but this is the first you’ll find.

Silent Chests are locked gold chests found randomly in the environment. If you attempt to open a chest, you’ll get a message that these chests require Whispering Keys. Whispering Keys are a unique resource that can only be acquired from one specific vendor.

Whispering Key Location : Can be purchased from Lizveth, Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad . Other curiosity vendors will also sell Whispering Keys — but this is the first location you’ll be able to purchase.

Obols are a unique resource that can only be acquired by completing Events — events randomly occur in specific locations on the world map in a region. By exploring the map, you’re bound to discover an on-going event. Some events have difficulty tiers. The longer you survive the more obols you’ll be rewarded with.

How Obols Work : The Vendor of Curiosity doesn’t sell gear like the Blacksmith or other Vendors. Instead, you’ll randomly get a type of gear. The only non-random item the vendor sells is the Whispering Key, which allows you to roll the dice on Silent Chests. Depending on your build, you’ll want to spend Obols on specific types of gear. Increase DPS : Buy Gloves with Obols Increase Defense : Buy Leg Armor with Obols Increase Item Utility : Buy Chest Armor With Obols Increase Resource Farming : Buy Helmet With Obols Increase Movement Speed : Buy Boots With Obols

Following these simple tips, you should be overflowing with Obols and Whispering Keys. I recommend clearing out every event as you travel through an area. They’re quick, easy and a fun distraction from dungeon-crawling. Other players are often already there, and any help will make these early events way easier.