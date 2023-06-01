Diablo 4: Turn On These Options To Make Legendary Gear Farming Easier

Diablo 4 scratches that hungry itch we all have for loot. There’s a whole world of looting to explore, and after completing the main story, you’ll be hungry to get as much Legendary Loot as possible. We won’t get into spoilers here — because you can start optimizing your game to help find Legendary (or Rare, or Magic) loot immediately. By changing a few helpful accessibility settings, you’ll never miss a powerful piece of gear again. Even for those of us that don’t need accessibility options, these settings changes will make spotting and identifying worthwhile loot a whole lot easier.

As detailed in the Blizzard Accessibility Blog, Diablo 4 includes over 50 accessibility options. Everything you’d expect is here — subtitles for cutscenes, speech-to-text, toggles for fatigue issues, and so on. You’ll even be able to fully remap your keyboard or controller on console. Remapping a controller from scratch isn’t a common feature. That’s enough to make Diablo 4 an uncommonly accessible game — and Diablo 4 will be available on a wide variety of platforms. It will be available on PC, Xbox One / Series X and PS4 / PS5.

What Settings To Change First For Efficient Looting

To make spotting Legendary (or any Rarity Tier) easier, you may want to change some settings. Before launching the game, you’ll be free to open the accessibility options menu and begin tinkering. These settings aren’t for everyone — and certain settings I recommend waiting until you plan to farm loot. All of these options are incredibly useful for players that need them. But here are the options we think everyone should try.

NOTE: All accessibility options are available at all difficulty levels.

Skill Toggle : Turn on to activate skill toggles . Instead of pressing the button constantly, you only need to press once to activate, then press again to deactivate . After activating a skill toggle, that skill to activate over and over until toggled off .

: Turn on to activate . Instead of pressing the button constantly, you only need to to activate, then . After activating a skill toggle, that skill to activate over and over until . Persist Target Lock: Goes well with Skill Toggle. This feature auto-targets nearby enemies.

Skill Toggle takes some getting used to. Remembering to tap to toggle off instead of simply releasing can be a drag — but, in the long run, you’ll be tapping buttons far fewer times. This is the perfect setting for casual farming. Activate a skill and wipe out monsters without forcing you to pay extra attention. Goes very well with Persist Target Lock — you won’t need to carefully target enemies, and all attacks will auto-lock onto enemies without exact input.

Both settings are useful for general farming monsters, but the next two settings are far more important for easily identifying loot.

In-Game Gear Audio Cues : An audio cue plays when loot is highlighted either with the cursor or highlighted on console. This audio cue can be customized to only play for specific loot rarities. You can make this audio cue only play for Legendary loot !

: An audio cue plays when either with the cursor or highlighted on console. This audio cue can be customized to only play for specific loot rarities. You can make this audio cue only play for ! Item Highlighting: Another useful highlight. This setting can be used to highlight the player, enemies or loot with an easy-to-identify color.

By highlighting loot and changing the audio cue to only play for loot you want, you can easily skip worthless loot and only fill your inventory with the best possible new gear and weapons. All of these settings are especially tuned for players farming demons in the environment or hunting specific sets. All gear is randomized, and you’ll be able to customize these settings for whatever rarity you want. Even if you’re still playing through the story and want Magic or Rare loot only, you can easily set your options to identify these types of loot.

Accessibility is an important feature for games, giving the best possible experience to as many players as possible — and even if you’re the type of player that doesn’t need every accessibility option, we can still use these options to improve and maximize our gaming time. Give these options a try — even if you want to wait until you’re totally dedicated to farming only.