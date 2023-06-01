When Can I Play Diablo 4? | Early Access Guide

Diablo 4 is releasing early if you’re willing to spend extra. The Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4 give players a chance to jump into the world of Sanctuary a week early. The standard edition releases on June 6th, while the more expensive Digital Deluxe / Ultimate Editions give you early access on June 1st. Learn when the game drops exactly in all territories in the full guide below.

Diablo 4‘s release is a global event, so we’ll detail the exact launch date in major territories and how to prepurchase the Digital Deluxe / Ultimate Editions. Diablo 4 will be available on PC through Battle.net, as well as Xbox One / Series X and PS4 / PS5. And yes, there is crossplay.

When Does Diablo 4 Release?

Diablo 4 has two major release times — the standard release date and the early access release date.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes Early Access, a unique Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor and Seasonal Battle Pass unlock. The Ultimate Edition goes further, including everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition plus Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, and a unique emote.

All Early Access Release Times :

: 6/1/23 – 4PM PST [NA West Coast]

6/1/23 – 6PM CST [NA Central]

6/1/23 – 7PM EST [NA East Coast]

6/2/23 – 12AM BST [UK]

6/2/23 – 1AM CEST [Western Europe]

6/2/23 – 8AM JST [Korea / Japan]

6/2/23 – 11AM AEST [Eastern Australia]

Purchase either the Ultimate Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition to begin your preload early and unlock the game a full week earlier than all other editions.

What Is The Release Date For Diablo 4 Standard Edition?

All other versions of Diablo 4 release on 6/6/23 in North America or 6/7/23 if you’re in Europe / Asia / Australia.

6/6/23 – 4PM PST [NA West Coast]

6/6/23 – 6PM CST [NA Central]

6/6/23 – 7PM EST [NA East Coast]

6/7/23 – 12AM BST [UK]

6/7/23 – 1AM CEST [Western Europe]

6/7/23 – 8AM JST [Korea / Japan]

6/7/23 – 11AM AEST [Eastern Australia]

Diablo 4 reinvigorates the franchise with 5 playable classes at launch — the Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer and Sorcerer. Play solo or with friends to fight back against the darkness, clearing high-level strongholds or testing your builds in PVP. Be prepared for the return of Diablo and learn when you’ll be able to begin slicing up hordes of demons with friends. The preload has already begun, so prepurchase now to begin downloading ASAP.