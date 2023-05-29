Diablo 4 Players Can Make History By Beating It In Hardcore Mode

Blizzard has revealed a special hardcore challenge waiting players of Diablo 4.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Blizzard is looking for the first 1000 players to declare that they have beaten Diablo 4 on hardcore mode.

Diablo 4 will be released on June 6, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, via the Activision Blizzard client. But for the purposes of this promotion, Early Access players can earn their eligibility as early as June 1, 2023.

Blizzard is looking to end the promotion by September 1, 2023, so if they don’t reach those 1000 players by that date, that’s it. This is how it goes:

Think you can cheat death?



Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.



Offer limited to first 1000, restrictions apply: https://t.co/TLWxZwG0aQ



Get started June 1st. pic.twitter.com/pvVLZNPgx8 — Diablo (@Diablo) May 26, 2023

If you beat the game, you need to tweet #Diablo4Hardcore at the @Diablo account, and include proof you did so in that tweet. So that will probably be a screenshot or video of the winscreen of the game.

If you manage to do all of this, your Blizzard Battletag will be immortalized, as Blizzard claims, by having it etched across a life size statue of Lilith, Diablo 4’s big baddie.

However, it turns out there are a lot of restrictions to this promo, some of which we have already mentioned. We’ll go through the rest below.

Thankfully, this offer is available worldwide, so you don’t have to be a US citizen or resident to be eligible. Since Activision Blizzard is a US company, however, they have to follow US laws. So, this offer is not available to residents of certain countries the US ‘disagrees’ with. Among the countries named here are:

Russia

Belarus

Belgium

Cuba

Iran

North Korea

Sudan

Crimea

Syria

China

If you are a resident of Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan, you are still eligible for this promo. In general, if where you live makes taking this offer illegal, you can’t participate. You also have to be 18 or ‘age of majority’ in whatever country or region you live, at least by May 26, 2023.

Of course, this offer is only available to one person and is not transferable. You also give Blizzard a perpetual license to use your name for this purpose, for publicity/advertising purposes.

Notably, Blizzard reserves their discretion to withdraw the offer to any user, for multiple reasons. This includes if your Battletag is inappropriate, if you don’t meet the eligibility requirements, if you try to fraudulently join the promotion, and if you post or send or say something offensive or inappropriate, whether that’s to Blizzard or in public.

A lot of commonsense restrictions here, but not everyone may be willing to meet them for this promo. We already know this will potentially miss the actual best Diablo 4 players. Still, it’s a really fun promotion that the fans are going to enjoy for sure.