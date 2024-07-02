Dave The Diver Receives Big Anniversary Update

Dave the Diver is celebrating its first anniversary as of this week, the ocean based game having released this time last year just in time for the summer. Now, its anniversary update is officially here and ready for players to download and enjoy right away.

This game is one players will definitely wanna check out to enjoy during the slower months of the year or while traveling to their vacation spots. Below are the official patch notes for Dave the Diver.

[ANNIVERSARY CONTENT] 1) New Mini-Game A demo of Evil Factory was added as a smartphone app. Unlock the mini-game with the promotion code: DAVEANNIVERSARY * Open Smartphone – Call – Operator – Claim Reward – Enter promotion code A new “Leo Keychain” charm can be obtained after clearing the demo.

2) Phone Charm A mini version of Dave can be attached to your in-game smartphone. [System Improvements] Optimization Improved load speed of scene transitions [Bug Fixes] 1) Sea Exploration Fixed an issue where Dave would become unresponsive when hit while charging Mjolnir

Fixed an issue where Dave could not pass through sleeping rays

Fixed an issue where some objects were awkwardly floating in certain areas 2) Missions [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where Dave could not be controlled during the ‘Ancient Stone Slab’ mission when encumberedFixed an issue where, in certain situations, the mission would be marked as failed even after successfully taking the Manta Ray’s picture 3) Bosses Fixed an issue that could cause the Clione Queen to become immobilized when attacked with a Shock Harpoon Tip in certain situations 4) Sea People Village Fixed a display issue with the Beluga Taxi cutscene that occurred in certain areas

Fixed an issue where certain characters were hidden behind background items 5) Sushi Restaurant Fixed an issue where Dave was hidden behind the sushi bar in certain scenes

Fixed an issue where in-game time would continue to pass even when the device was in sleep mode, if the sushi restaurant was open 6) Mini-game Fixed an issue where the floor blocked jumping in the mini-game ‘Leahs RUN!’ 7) Other Fixed an intermittent issue where the “Retake” button in the Picture Album App would not appear

Fixed an issue where the Mini-game app was available before the content was unlocked

Fixed an issue where certain texts were displayed unnaturally [DLC Related Fixes] 1) DREDGE DLC Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when opening the pause menu in certain circumstances 2) GODZILLA DLC ⁠Fixed an issue where the screen would flash intermittently while repairing the submarine

Fixed an issue where Godzilla interior items were hidden behind other items

Fixed an issue where Ebirah’s front claw would be displayed unnaturally in certain situations 3) ALL DLC ⁠Fixed a display issue with the “Godzilla (1995) Head” boat skin in DREDGE EXPLORE mode