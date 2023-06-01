Fortnite: How to Place Seismographs on Fault Lines | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is coming to a close, but before we can look forward to what the new season has in store, there’s the Week 12 quests to work through. This week, you’re asked to place Seismographs on Fault Lines in Fortnite. Thanks to this comprehensive guide, you’ll have the challenge ticked off your list in no time.

Weekly challenges are a great way to get your hands on some extra XP. With the new season just days away, you’ll want to grab all the XP you can get in order to finish your battle pass. Remember, when you complete the main battle pass, you’ll gain access to bonus pages that are filled with even more cosmetics. Here, the skins cost even more battle stars to unlock, so the more levels you can work through, the better.

How to place Seismographs on Fault lines in Fortnite

Here are the locations where you’ll have to place Seismographs:

Northeast of Drift Ridge, by the bridge leading to Slappy Shores

On the road to the northeast of Shattered Slabs

South of Frenzy Fields, close to the darker patches of grass

Its worth noting that when you’re getting close to an area where you can place a Seismograph, an exclamation mark symbol will pop up on your mini-map, showing that the location you’re searching for is nearby. Once you reach your destination, a gray hologram will appear. All you have to do is approach the hologram and interact with it to place the Seismograph. Successfully placing a Seismograph in all three locations will mark the challenge as complete and you’ll be awarded with 25,000 XP.

The purpose of the Seismographs are to monitor the area for any further activity on the Fortnite island. Its unknown what is causing these mysteries, but all will become clear when Chapter 4 Season 3 launches on June 9.