Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears

The crossover that fans have all been waiting for has finally arrived. Attack on Titan has landed in Fortnite and introduced an array of fresh content. Thanks to the crossover, two new weapons have been added to the loot pool and if you watch the anime series, you may find them familiar. ODM Gear (Omni-Directional Mobility Gear) and Thunder Spears are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and this guide has got you covered with how you can get your hands on them in your future matches.

ODM Gear allows you to grapple through the air and hit any unfortunate opponents below. After an attack, you’ll be boosted back into the air and you can continue grappling or even hover and execute another attack. As for Thunder Spears, the arm-launched rockets can penetrate armored structures and explode to deal damage to enemies on both sides.

How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears in Fortnite

Beginning with ODM Gear, you can acquire this weapon by opening regular chests and keeping an eye out for it as floor loot. However, your best chance of getting ODM Gear is by opening a Scout Regiment Footlocker which is a rare type of chest. It appears that these chests will spawn in the same places every match, so hunting one down shouldn’t be too difficult.

If you want to get yourself a set of Thunder Spears, they can also be found in regular chests and if you’re lucky, as floor loot. Again, your best chance to find Thunder Spears is by opening Scout Regiment Footlocker chests.

As ODM Gear and Thunder Spears are popular items in Fortnite, its likely that you’ll encounter players that have the new items in their inventory. If you manage to eliminate them, you can always pick up the Attack on Titan gear they were using when you loot their body.