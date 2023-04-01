Fortnite: Where to Collect Golden Eggs | Challenge Guide

The Spring Breakout event is well underway in Fortnite. To mark the beginning of Spring, Epic Games has rolled out new quests, added more Reality Augments, and taken the Egg Launcher out of the vault. Speaking of quests, one challenge you’re tasked with completing in Fortnite is collecting Golden Eggs. This guide has got you covered with the fastest way to complete the challenge and get one step closer to getting your hands on the free Spring Breakout cosmetics.

Two new types of chicken and three unique eggs can be found around the map. Green eggs are known as Heal Eggs which slowly restore your health and shield over time. Blue eggs are named Hop Eggs and they temporarily grant you the low gravity effect, while providing you with health. As for Golden Eggs, you can’t consume them, but grabbing one will give you gold bars.

More Fortnite guides

How to collect Golden Eggs in Fortnite

Due to the Spring Breakout event, hoards of chickens have been unleashed on the island. You’re going to find different types of eggs during a match, but Golden Eggs are the rarest type. If you’re lucky, you may just find a Golden Egg laying around while you play. However, there’s a simpler method for increasing your chances of completing the challenge quickly and efficiently.

At the Frenzy Farm point of interest, there is a farm full of chickens who are constantly laying eggs for you to pick up. If you wait, a Golden Egg will eventually be laid and all you have to do is interact with the egg to collect it. As soon as you’ve collected the Golden Eggs, the challenge will be marked as complete.

Now you know how to collect Golden Eggs in Fortnite, you’ll have the challenge completed in no time. Remember, you have until April 11 to finish the Spring Breakout quests.