Fortnite: Kinetic Blade Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. The presence of a futuristic theme has allowed for the introduction of captivating points of interest to explore, fresh Reality Augments to unlock even more possibilities, and the debut of new weapons. One of these new weapons is the Kinetic Blade and we have every location where you can expect to find the melee weapon in Fortnite.

The Kinetic Blade has two attacks and both of them require you to be in close quarter combat. You can simply slash your opponent with the blade and if you achieve three hits in a row, you’ll send them flying backwards. Secondly, you can hold your shoot button to charge your attack and you’ll shoot forward and let off a deadly hit with the weapon. Its worth noting that this attack has three charges and enters a cooldown upon use, so use it wisely.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat the Highcard Boss | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass | Fortnite: All New and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them | Fortnite: Where to Find the Ageless Champion Boss and How to Defeat Them |

Where to find Kinetic Blades in Fortnite

There are three main ways you can get your hands on a Kinetic Blade in Chapter 4 Season 2. The easiest way is to land at Kenjutsu Crossing. The main building in this point of interest has nine Kinetic Blades inside of it, so its highly likely that you’ll be able to grab one. In addition, the melee weapon spawns across the biome, located towards the southeast area of the map.

If you want to guarantee yourself one, you can always spend your gold bars. Mizuki is the NPC that can be found roaming around the eastern watchtower, across from The Citadel. You’ll have to hand over 250 gold bars to Mizuki in exchange for the Kinetic Blade.

Finally, you can always pick up the Kinetic Blade if you manage to kill a player that has one in their inventory. All you have to do is collect it from the loot they drop when they’re eliminated and its yours.

Now you know the Kinetic Blade locations in Fortnite, go ahead and grab one in your next match.