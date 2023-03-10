Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and this time, its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced fans to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest and a biome to explore, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and a new mechanic thanks to the debut of Grind Rails. As soon as you learn about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Grind Rails, you’ll want to use them in your next match.

This season, there are a lot of ways to move around the island. You can take a ride on the new Rogue Bike and Nitro Drifter, use zip lines, and much more. As the name suggests, Grind Rails are neon rails that you can use to move from one area to another. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the fresh addition, as well as their locations and how to use them.

How to use Grind Rails in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

To use a Grind Rail, all you have to do is jump on top of it. By doing so, you’ll automatically begin moving and you can control the movement to go in your desired direction. To increase your speed, use your forward button and to slow down and change direction, use your backward button. Unlike many other modes of transport on the island, you can actually shoot opponents and even heal while you’re riding Grind Rails. It may be tricky to line up your shots if you’re moving too fast on a Grind Rail, so it may be a good idea to slow down until you’ve got the hang of it.

Grind Rails can only be found inside MEGA City or to the west of Kenjutsu Crossing. Who knows, the new mechanic could be integrated into more points of interest later on in the season. Its definitely worth knowing where they are, especially since one of the weekly quests tasks you with restoring 100 health or shield while on a Grind Rail.