Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island

A new Fortnite season has arrived with a lot of new content to dive into. Apart from a new map with fresh points of interest to explore, a perk system has been introduced with Reality Augments, there are new and returning healing items, and much more. Epic Games has kicked off Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 by shaking up the loot pool and adding new weapons to it.

No matter what weapon class you’re a fan of, this season has something for everyone. This time, seven unique weapons have joined the island and here you’ll find a list of each one of them and what they do.

All the new weapons introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Here is every new weapon that has joined the loot pool this season, along with their descriptions:

Ex-Caliber Rifle: This powerful, semi-automatic rifle fires a ballistic blade at your enemies and detonates moments later

Thunder Shotgun: A pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time

Maven Auto Shotgun: An automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range

Red-Eye Assault Rifle: An automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. Made for a focused wielder, this assault rifle has a controlled fire rate

Twin Mag Submachine Gun: This automatic, fast-firing SMG has a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload

Tactical Pistol: This automatic, powerful sidearm can lay down serious firepower from its small frame

Shockwave Hammer: Deals damage to opponents and launches them far away. You can also use it to launch yourself and teammates

All of these Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 weapons can be found across the map as ground loot and in chests. It will be interesting to see what direction the meta will take and what weapons will come out on top as fan-favorites as the season progresses.

