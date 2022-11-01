Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free Chrome Punk Skin

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is known as Paradise and Chrome has been taking over the island by making map changes and granting players new abilities. Since the beginning of the season, players have been finding keys to open vaults, trying out new additions to the loot pool such as the Goo Gun, and much more. Now, you have the chance to get a free Fortnite outfit in the form of the Chrome Punk skin, along with some other cosmetics and here is how you can unlock them.

You may already recognise Chrome Punk as they were added to the island as an NPC during Fortnitemares 2022, where they featured in one of the many challenges. The challenge required you to pay them a visit at Flutter Barn and dance with them. The skin fits in with this season’s theme as it has a shiny Chrome pumpkin head. Its black outfit also has a splash of Chrome on it. This guide will show you how to add the skin and the other matching cosmetics to your locker.

How to unlock the free Chrome Punk skin in Fortnite

Although there are only three quests, getting your hands on the Chrome Punk skin and cosmetics is going to take some time and effort. The challenges to unlock them are the following:

Earn 10 account levels to unlock the Chromeseed back bling

Earn 25 account levels to unlock the Graveyard Rave loading screen

Earn 50 account levels to unlock the Chrome Punk skin

Reaching the 50 level mark may seem like a lot, but you have two months to get the cosmetics. During that time, you’ll be able to complete daily, weekly, and milestone quests to help you level up quicker while you play. That’s everything you need to know about how to get the free Chrome Punk skin and cosmetics in Fortnite. It’s not often that Epic Games give players the chance to grab a free Fortnite skin, so it’s definitely worth taking on the levelling up challenges.