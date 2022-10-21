Fortnite: Where to Hunt Zombies or Zombie Chickens | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island has just become a whole lot spookier. This year, you can fight off Cube Monsters and even turn into a wolf when you get Howler Claws. This mythic weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage upon landing. If that wasn’t enough, equipping the Howler Claws grants you a Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies. As always, there’s new challenges that will be made available throughout Fortnitemares. One of the latest Fortnite challenges asks you to hunt zombies or zombie chickens and here’s how you can get it ticked off your list.

This year, Fortnitemares is packed to the brim with quests as two will become available every day for a total of 14 days. As soon as you’ve completed five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. Then, taking on 13 quests will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

Where to find zombies and zombie chickens in Fortnite

To complete the challenge, you have to kill five zombies or zombie chickens. There’s a chance that they can spawn anywhere on the map, but you’re guaranteed to encounter a good amount of them at the Grim Gables point of interest. When you land, make sure you grab a weapon as soon as possible. The zombies and zombie chickens can run towards you and attack you, so make sure you watch your back, Once you’ve eliminated five of them, the challenge will be marked as complete.

For hunting down zombies and zombie chickens in Fortnite, you’ll be granted 15,000 XP towards your Chapter 3: Season 4 battle pass. At the same time, you’ll be making progress towards unlocking the spooky Fortnitemares rewards.