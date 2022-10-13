Fortnite: Where to Find Holo-Chests and How to Open Them

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is known as Paradise and Chrome is taking over the island. Chrome has given players new abilities and as the season has continued to progress, it has caused a multitude of map changes. Also, Epic Games deployed an update that introduced Fortnite fans to Holo-Chests. This type of chest allows you to get a powerful weapon, but they can’t just be opened regularly.

Holo-Chests usually spawn in groups of four, but tracking them down may not be easy as they spawn randomly every match. When you approach these unique chests, you’ll see a hologram above them which shows you what weapon is inside. You can obtain an epic, legendary, or even an exotic weapon from this kind of chest. Holo-Chests containing an exotic weapon can be handy, especially since it means you don’t have to track down the correct NPC and spend your gold bars to get one. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to open Holo-Chests, so you can get your hands on some strong loot.

How to open Holo-Chests in Fortnite

Before you can open a Holo-Chest, you’ll need a key to unlock it. You can find keys by opening regular chests and searching for them on the ground. Then, all you have to do is use your key on the Holo-Chest you want to open and it will drop the weapon and the rarity shown in the hologram. If you manage to find two keys, you’ll be able to access an Exotic Holo-Chest. As the name suggests, this will grant you an exotic weapon and once again, a preview of the weapon will be shown above the Exotic Holo-Chest.

Holo-Chests are not the only use for keys in Fortnite. One key allows you to enter a Low-Security Vault, while two keys open High-Security Vaults. These vaults are full of loot, ammunition, and heals, and will be marked on your map when you find a key.

Now you know all that there is to know about Holo-Chests in Fortnite, you’ll be able to open them in your future matches.