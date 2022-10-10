Fortnite: How to Destroy Chrome Structures | Challenge Guide

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 introduced fans to Paradise. So far, players have been finding keys to open vaults, fighting The Herald boss, and much more. However, the main attraction this season has been the mysterious Chrome. As the season has progressed, Chrome has continued to take over the island and its impact can be felt throughout the game. Apart from causing map changes, Chrome has granted players new abilities such as becoming a blob and phasing through walls. In addition, it has featured in Weekly Quests, giving you a chance to rack up some extra XP.

The majority of the Week 3 quests are fairly simple to complete, but the challenge to destroy Chrome structures may be proving to be more difficult than it seems. A multitude of buildings are already covered in Chrome, but destroying these will not progress the quest. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about destroying Chrome structures in Fortnite, so you can take on the challenge in your next match.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Where to Find all Exotic and Mythic Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 | Where to Find Keys and How to Open Vaults | Where to Find Mending Machines | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Find and Defeat The Herald | Boss Fight Guide | How to use Chrome Splash to Phase and Chrome Yourself | All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 |

How to destroy Chrome structures and complete the Fortnite challenge

Before you can destroy Chrome structures, you’ll need to find some Chrome Splashes. The best landing spots to get your hands on some Chrome Splashes include Herald’s Sanctum and Shimmering Shrine, where there will be plenty of Chrome chests to open. Also, you can destroy Chrome objects which will drop Chrome Splashes for you to pick up. As you are required to destroy a total of 100 structures, you’ll have to make sure you’re grabbing as many Chrome Splashes as possible.

The easiest way to complete the challenge is to use your materials to build your own structures, so make sure you play a match which has building enabled. Then, throw Chrome Splashes at the walls and ramps you’ve built until they’re covered in the metallic substance. Once you have done so, you can use your pickaxe to destroy your structures. All you have to do is keep repeating this process until the challenge is marked as complete. For your efforts, you’ll earn 20,000 XP towards your Chapter 3: Season 4 battle pass.

That’s everything you need to know about destroying Chrome structures in Fortnite and getting another weekly challenge ticked off your list.