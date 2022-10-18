Fortnite: How to Dance on an Alteration Altar and get the Mythic Howler Claws | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island has just got spookier. This year, you’ll be able to turn into a wolf, take out Cube Monsters, and much more. As always, new challenges will be made available as Fortnitemares progresses. By completing them, you’ll be able to grab some extra XP and work towards unlocking some free rewards. One of the challenges asks you to dance on an Alteration Alter to get the Howler Claws in Fortnite.

This year, fans can expect to see a lot of Fortnitemares quests as two will become available every day for 14 days. Successfully completing five quests will unlock the Everything’s End Glider, 13 quests the Chrome Cage Back Bling, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

How to dance on an Alteration Altar and get the Howler Claws in Fortnite

Alteration Altars can be found at various points on interest on the Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 map. When you select the challenge, the Alteration Altars will already be marked on the map. When you arrive at an Alteration Altar, you must stand on it and perform a ritual. All you have to do is open the emote wheel and use the Ritual Emote and a giant hologram of a wolf copying the dance will be projected in front of you. After a few seconds, you will turn into a wolf, or at least partly, and get the Howler Claws.

The Howler Claws have the potential to be a deadly weapon at close range in Fortnite. With the slash ability the claws grant you, you’ll be able to do a four-combo melee attack. In addition, you can air slash with a double jump that will damage opponents when you land. That’s not all, equipping the Howler Claws will allow you to use the Wolfscent ability, meaning you can track your opponents, but it does have a cooldown.

Completing the Fortnite challenge requiring you to dance on an Alteration Altar to get the Howler Claws will also give your battle pass a boost with 15,000 XP.