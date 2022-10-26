Fortnite: How to Destroy Jack-o-Lanterns With a Ranged Weapon | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island is celebrating Halloween. This year, you can eat candy and even turn into a wolf when you get Howler Claws. This mythic weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage upon landing. If that wasn’t enough, equipping the Howler Claws grants you a useful Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies. Some spooky challenges are continuing to roll out in Fortnite and this time you’re tasked with destroying Jack-o-Lanterns with a ranged weapon. This guide will tell you where you can find Jack-o-Lanterns and how to destroy them in your next match.

Fortnitemares is full of action in terms of quests as two become available every day for a total of 14 days. As soon as you’ve completed five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. Then, taking on 13 quests will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

Where to find Jack-o-Lanterns and how to destroy them with a ranged weapon in Fortnite

Jack-o-Lanterns can be found outside houses and shops, so some of the best places to land when taking on this challenge include Greasy Grove and Fort Jonesy. Also, there should be plenty of chests at these points of interest, so it’s highly likely that you’ll find an array of weapons. You may think that a ranged weapon means you need to use an Assault Rifle or the Cobra DMR, for example. However, you can use any weapon as long as you can use it to shoot and destroy the Jack-o-Lanterns.

Keep in mind that there will be other players trying to complete the same challenge and Jack-o-Lanterns don’t respawn, so it’s worth taking on the challenge at the very beginning of a match. Once you have shot five Jack-o-Lanterns with your ranged weapon in Fortnite, the challenge will be marked as complete. You’ll be rewarded with a free spray, while you continue to progress towards unlocking more free Fortnitemares rewards.