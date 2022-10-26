Fortnite: How to Read Epitaphs at Different Goofy Gravestones | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island is celebrating Halloween. Various pieces of candy have returned and so have Cube Monsters. Also, you can even turn into a wolf when you obtain the new mythic Howler Claws. This mythic weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage upon landing. If that wasn’t enough, equipping the Howler Claws grants you a useful Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies. A spooky-themed challenge asks you to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite and here is how to complete it.

This year, Fortnitemares is action packed with quests as two become available every day for a total of 14 days. As soon as you’ve completed five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. Then, ticking 13 quests off your list will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

How to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you have to head over to five Goofy Gravestones which means you’ll have to do some travelling around the map. You can find Goofy Gravestones at the following locations:

South of Greasy Grove

Southwest of the Reality Tree

Southwest of Tilted Towers

At the center of Loot Lake

Between Chrome Crossroads and Tilted Towers

South of Chrome Crossroads

South of Shiny Sound

Two Goofy Gravestones south of Grim Gables

To complete this task quickly and efficiently, you may decide to land at Grim Gables where there are two gravestones for you to read. In addition, a car can spawn in the garage at this point of interest, so you could use it to rotate to the next few gravestones. When you locate a Goofy Gravestone in Fortnite you have to interact with it and by doing so, you’ll see a unique caption. Once the challenge has been marked as complete, you’ll be awarded with 15,000 XP for your efforts. At the same time, you’ll be making progress towards unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.