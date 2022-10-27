Fortnite: How to Gain a Speed Boost by Eating Pepper Mint Candy | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island is celebrating Halloween. Various pieces of candy have returned and so have Cube Monsters. In addition, you can even turn into a wolf when you get your hands on the new mythic Howler Claws. This weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage when you land. Using the Howler Claws also grants you a useful Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies for a short while. Speaking of candy, a Fortnite challenge asks you to gain a speed boost by eating a Pepper Mint candy and here’s how to complete it.

This year, Fortnitemares is packed to the brim with quests as two become available every day across 14 days. As soon as you’ve completed five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. Then, ticking 13 quests off your list will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

How to gain a speed boost by eating Pepper Mint candy in Fortnite

There are a couple of ways that you can grab some Pepper Mint candy in Fortnite and you’re going to need two pieces. The first is by landing at points of interest with various shops and houses such as Greasy Grove or Chrome Crossroads where you’ll find green baskets containing candy. Interacting with the baskets will allow you to search them and you can continue doing so until you find Pepper Mint candy. Alternatively, you can visit the Mancake NPC at Rocky Reels. Make sure you have enough gold bars as you can purchase Pepper Mint candy for 100 gold bars each.

Once you have your Pepper Mint, you can consume it and you’ll be given a temporary speed boost. Then, you’ll have to wait until the first speed boost expires before you can use another one. When you use the second Pepper Mint, the Fortnite challenge will be marked as complete. For your efforts, you’ll earn 15,000 XP and keep progressing towards unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.