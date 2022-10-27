Fans Celebrate The 5th Anniversary of Super Mario Odyssey

We want to start this article by apologizing, apologizing for what? Well, we’re about to make you feel old. October 27th might seem like a regular day for you, but it is the anniversary of Super Mario Odyssey. The game has officially turned five years old today, and many people are looking back on it fondly. So, again, sorry we made you feel old. You’re not the only ones, though, as the game feels like it came out “just yesterday.” When instead, it was one of the key releases in the latter part of the Nintendo Switch’s launch year back in 2017.

In a way, the game was part of the “one-two punch” that Nintendo has perfectly prepared for gamers. The Switch’s first year started with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and later that year came Super Mario Odyssey. Both titles were so grand that they each got nominated for Game of the Year by pretty much every outlet. It’s been some time since Nintendo had such an honor. Going back to the anniversary, many are celebrating the game and its stats:

3D Mario games have the standard of excellence that very few long term series reach.



Metacritic (Average)

Super Mario Odyssey – 97

Super Mario Galaxy – 97

Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 97

Super Mario 64 – 94

Super Mario 3D World – 93

Super Mario Sunshine – 92

Super Mario 3D Land- 90 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 27, 2022

Selling nearly 24 million in five years is quite a feat. Plus, the game is very much an “evergreen title.” Meaning that when new Nintendo Switch owners get their system, this will be one of the games they reach out to get first. It’ll be interesting to see where the game ends at the end of the Switch’s life cycle. We wouldn’t be surprised if it sold close to 30 million by that point.

As for the critical reception, getting a 97 overall on Metacritic is very impressive. Being tied with the Mario Galaxy games is no small task, as those are hailed as some of the few “perfect Mario titles” in history.

Regarding other fan responses, many praised the “amazing worlds” that the game had and the control scheme:

While I find it tedious as hell going for 100% the movement and design of kingdoms where amazing. It is subjectively in the bottom half of 3d Mario’s for me but still a joy to play through the story mode. — JohnAllen334 (@Allen334John) October 27, 2022

Others praised the addition of Cappy and the new mechanics that the character added:

My goodness, felt like the game came out yesterday! One of the best experiences of the last ten years. Simply a joy from beginning to end, and if I may the gameplay was quite CAPtivating! Cannot wait to see what the 3D Mario team does next. — Michael Richardson (@TrueMRichardson) October 27, 2022

Despite it being five years since its release, many fans remember precisely when they got the title:

I can remember the moment I got this game in Christmas of 2017, alongside the original Switch (with gray joy-cons), Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and ARMS. It was a joyful experience. — Asa Capra (@asaloverboy1997) October 27, 2022

Finally, and not surprisingly, many hope that a direct sequel to the game comes out sooner rather than later.

still hoping for Odyssey 2 — T Ravenclaw🎃👻💀 (@AtlsShrugd) October 27, 2022

On that note, it’s rather curious that we haven’t heard what Nintendo is working on next. The closest thing we’ve gotten to authentic new content from the famed plumber was the “Bowser’s Fury” addition to a specific Wii U port and the recent release of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. But that last one was made by Ubisoft, not Nintendo.

There have also been sports game releases, but we’re focusing on the platforming content here. Oh, and Super Mario Maker 2 doesn’t count. So next year could be the year we get the next mainline title. We’ll just have to wait and see.

