14 Best VR Workout Games That Will Make You Sweat

There have been a lot of questions about how VR can actually make our video gaming experiences better. Some of those questions have been answered, while others still linger. But the idea of them being used to help people workout? That’s a brilliant idea as these games will show.

#14 Supernatural VR

Let’s start off with one that is straight-up a workout game. Supernatural VR promises over 500+ different workouts for you to do in order to get in shape from the comfort of your own home. Plus, it’s not just physical workouts that they’re promising. They’ll also give you some great meditation and stretching workouts so that you’ll always be limber.

Then, when you’re ready, go into “full body” mode and do various moves with your arms and legs in workouts that’ll push you muscles without the need to go to the gym. Add to that, there will be “coaches” within the game that’ll help you through each challenge.

#13 Beat Saber

Sometimes, a workout is much more than just lifting weights and doing certain movements over and over again. It’s putting your body through a “stress test” if you will as you move around.

Beat Saber is easily one of the most popular VR games ever, and the reason for that is you’re going to be moving to the beat of a variety of songs in order to get a high score. You’ll have to time your movements to the beat of each song and then swing away to slash blocks and then move on.

At first, it sounds easy, but with different songs and intensities, you’ll find that it’s actually quite a workout. Plus, there are a bunch of DLC songs and daily challenges and leaderboards that’ll ensure you always get your workout in.

#12 Thrill of the Fight

“It’s the, eye of the tiger it’s the thrill of the fight, rising up to the challenge of our rivals!” Oh, we’re not singing the Rocky III theme right now? Darn, we were really getting into it.

Oh well, the VIDEO GAME known as Thrill of the Fight does indeed take inspiration from that song and puts you in a boxing ring against various virtual foes. Each one has their own special boxing style that you’ll need to overcome in order to win. So you’ll need to learn how to time your strikes, how to avoid blows, and deliver the knockout one when the opportunity presents itself.

WARNING: this is a game where you’ll need the proper space to move around or you’re going to literally box things out.

#11 Holoball

Yeah, this is another one where you’re going to need a lot of space, you’ve been warned.

In Holoball, you’re going to be playing basically a holographic arcade version of ping-pong. No, really. The catch here is that the game is going to be much harder than the basic game. There are opponents everywhere for you to fight, and you’ll have to learn to master the art of getting the Holoball to do what you want so you can get it past your opponents in order to score.

Enjoy the Synthwave feel from top to bottom and showcase just how good you are by going up against friends and online rivals!

#10 FitXR

True exercise requires dedication, commitment, and a desire to really work out even when you REALLY don’t want to. FitXR is a way to try and get through the pain and struggle while also getting fit. How? Because this isn’t just a workout game, it’s a session-based program where you’ll be able to try out new courses and classes every single day in order to get more fit.

You can take boxing-focused classes, you can dance the day or night away, or you can do Hiit games in order to push yourself in other ways.

To be clear, this is a subscription-based game, but you can try out the first 7 days for free.

#9 Goalkeeper VR

At first, the idea of being a goalkeeper in a soccer/futbol match doesn’t seem that exercise-heavy. After all, in real games, the goalkeeper only does “work” on occasion, and other times they’re just standing by idle.

But in Goalkeeper VR, you’ll be getting your workout as the balls on goal aren’t going to stop until you win, or you break. There are 12 different game modes in Goalkeeper VR for you to try out, and each one puts a spin on the formula itself.

The game is fast-paced, and you’ll actually be able to control the various difficulties levels so you can test yourself further. Will you be a good goalie, or will it be nothing but net?

#8 Dance Central

Anyone who has literally “danced the night away” knows that actually “dancing the night away” is anything but simple. It can be exhausting and you’ll want nothing more than to rest the next day.

Which is why the VR version of Dance Central is perfect for those who want to have fun as you exercise. You’ll have 32 different songs to partake in, and each one has its own choreography that you’ll need to learn in order to do well score-wise. Adjust the difficulty, play with friends, and try to top the other scores you make in order to get better while burning those calories!

#7 REAKT Performance Trainer

While working out is something that many of us should do, for some out there, it’s not just about getting in shape, it’s about getting better in your performance. REAKT Performance Trainer is the game that aims to help you do just that as you get better toned.

You’ll get all sorts of challenges that are meant to refine not only your body, but your mind. You’ll have to do all sorts of challenges that are designed to make you sharper, make you think and react faster, and so on.

There are leaderboards to top in the game, as well as various other challenges that you can do online or with friends.

#6 VZfit

We’ve shown you a lot of games that’ll take you to certain places in order to train, but what if you need a more “adventurous” turn on things? What if you want to feel like you’re actually going somewhere as you play the games? Then VZfit might just be the one you want to do.

In the title, you’ll actually get to go and travel the world as you get your exercise. Seeing all sorts of scenery in order to feel like you’re doing more than just exercising in place.

Plus, you can actually make your own journeys and then share them with others online!

#5 OhShape

Here is another rhythm game for you to really sink your teeth into and get your body moving. Because in OhShape, you’ll be going through some really detailed maps to a variety of beats and have to do all sorts of motions to make it through.

By that, we mean you’ll be bending your body in various ways, you’ll need to punch items at certain times, or, you’ll be doing poses on command. With four different difficulty levels, you’ll find out just how hard it can be to do what’s being asked.

The game is intended for both casual and hardcore workout people, and you can even put your own tracks into the game!

#4 Ragnarock

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK?!?!?

ARE YOU READY TO VIKING ROCK!?!?!!?

If so, then Ragnarock is for you. This one is a bit simpler of a workout game, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad, far from it. In the title, you’ll be the captain of a Viking ship, and you’ll need to hit your drums in the right order to the beat that’s playing in order to move your ship forward. You’re racing against others so hitting the right beats is vital!

You’ll be jamming out to true metal-style Viking tracks and you can even upload your own if you want to have even more fun. So be a Viking and ROCK!!!!

#3 Synth Riders

Ready to let the music move you? If so, then Synth Riders is the next title you need to try. This game will put you in an intense on-rails track that’ll have you going and taking down objects to the beat of the music track that is playing at the time.

You’ll be able to track the amount of calories you’re burning as you play, as well as not have to deal with repetitive moments that limit how well you’re doing.

If that’s not enough for you, you can actually create your own levels in the game, or go 360 mode for an even more intense experience.

#2 Audio Trip

Keeping the beat a going, Audio Trip is another title that’ll have you dancing to music and doing all sorts of moves in order to improve yourself.

There are 21 different tracks in the game, and each of them have their own things you’ll be doing. You’ll have to grab gems that appear, or ride on ribbons, or beat up some drums in the right order, and so on. But, with each track comes four different levels of difficulty. So you’ll have new things to do every time.

Or, you can create your own choreography in order to see just how creative you can get with your workouts. The choice is yours.

#1 Rezzill Player 22

If you want to feel like you’re playing physical sports while getting physical with your workout, then Rezzill Player 22 is for you.

The game tailors your workouts to various sports activities, and thus lets you exercise different parts of your body, and refining your skills in the process. You’ll be able to do hoops in basketball, headers in soccer, throw footballs to show off your accuracy, and so on and so forth.

The game has various levels for you to do, and you can even compete in squads to see who has the best stats amongst your friends. Perfect for those who want to compete on multiple levels.