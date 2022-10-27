Final Fantasy XIV November Live Letter to Detail Patch 6.3

Just over a week after the launch of Patch 6.25 and two weeks after a massive 14-hour livestream, Square Enix has announced the date of the next Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE. Fans will want to tune in on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM (PST) to hear what’s next for the beloved MMO. The official blog states that the 74th Live Letter will focus mainly on what’s coming in Patch 6.3, along with some miscellaneous updates.

Fans can watch the stream on YouTube or Twitch. While the stream itself will feature entirely Japanese audio, most of the slides will feature English translations. The game’s Twitter account also tends to post the major points in English during the stream itself.

As the post-release roadmap for Endwalker was revealed earlier this year, fans have some ideas about what may be coming in this Live Letter. More Main Scenario quests are no doubt on the way, along with the next addition to the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series. The first of these 24-person raids was a smash hit with fans, inviting players to learn more about the oft-alluded to deities known as The Twelve.

Over the past few patches, the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida–affectionately referred to as Yoshi-P by fans of the game–has been making the MMO more attractive to those who don’t feel like playing in a group. The Trust system, which allows players to run certain content alone with a party of NPCs, has already been implemented for past dungeons from A Realm Reborn and parts of Heavensward. It’s likely that the final few dungeons in Heavensward will also get this treatment in Patch 6.3, and perhaps certain bits of Stormblood as well. Another ultimate duty is also likely on the way, though we’ll just have to tune in to find out.

Last week, Patch 6.25 added two new dungeon modes, the Manderville relic weapon quest line, the Omicron tribe quests, and the popular All Saints’ Wake Halloween event. This event is currently underway through November 1 with the release of Patch 6.28, and by participating, players can snag an Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote, the Caged Wisp tabletop housing item, and the Wake Doctor’s Attire.

During the recent 14-hour livestream, it was announced that FFXIV Fan Fest would be returning in 2023 and 2024. The North American Fan Fest will be held from July 28-29, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while the London, UK Fan Fest will be held at ExCel London on October 21 and 22, 2023. Japan’s Fan Fest will be held in early 2024, though a specific venue has not yet been announced.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is also Steam Deck verified. Patch 6.25 was released on October 18, while Patch 6.28 can be expected to drop on November 1.

