Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 Adds New Relic Weapon Quest

During the annual 14-hour livestream earlier this month, Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV gave a few details about the upcoming 6.25 patch. The update is now live, and while it doesn’t bring with it quite as much content as the chunky 6.2 patch, it does give fans some long-awaited dungeon modes, new tribal quests, and a new relic weapon quest series, along with plenty more.

Two new dungeon modes–Variant and Criterion Dungeons–have been added to shake up the MMO’s standard gameplay mechanics. A new instance called ‘The Sil’dihn Subterrane’ is now available for between one and four players to take on. Rather than focusing on power and skill, a Variant Dungeon features branching routes that will change depending on player actions and choices. Enemy difficulties will scale depending on party size, and each route will contain ‘folios,’ which can be combined to reveal certain secrets.

Criterion Dungeons will require a pre-formed party of four, and these incredibly difficult challenges will prohibit resurrection. Upon a wipe, all previously defeated enemies will be revived. If that wasn’t bad enough, each Criterion Dungeon will have a time limit.

#FFXIV Patch 6.25 is live!



⚔️ Manderville Weapons

🤖 Omicron Tribal Quests

✨ Variant & Criterion Dungeons

…and more!



See what's been added this patch 📜 https://t.co/6aigaqfC72 pic.twitter.com/YGSSO82lCL — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 18, 2022

Relic weapon quests are hugely popular in Final Fantasy XIV, with each major patch bringing a new set of challenges to receive a shiny and very exclusive new weapon. Patch 6.25 brings with it the Manderville relic weapon quests, inviting players to see how the game’s top Goldsmith and Blacksmith come together to create the perfect weapon for the Warrior of Light. Those hoping to rush through the questline should beware: the relic quest is ongoing, with more quests scheduled to be added in upcoming Endwalker patches.

For players who enjoy gathering, the new Omicron tribe quests have been added for Miners, Botanists, and/or Fishers level 80 and above. Three quests will be available per day, and by building their reputation, players can unlock new and exciting rewards.

The All Saints’ Wake Halloween event will run from October 19 until November 1. This year’s event theme is “March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege,” and participants can snag a few special prizes for participating, including an Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote, the Caged Wisp housing item, and the Wake Doctor’s Attire glam.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is also Steam Deck verified. Patch 6.28 can be expected to release on November 1. North America will also get a new data center, Dynamis, on this date. This will house four new servers: Halicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. While the team is starting off with just four servers, more are expected to be added to the Dynamis data center as the game gets closer to 7.0.

