Final Fantasy XIV to Start Annual All Saints’ Wake Event Soon

With Halloween approaching, games are getting ready for some spooky new festivities. The massively-popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV is about to welcome back the annual All Saints’ Wake event, and players should get ready to earn some new cosmetics by embarking on a fun limited-time quest. It should be mentioned that this event is arriving right on time–the previous All Saints’ Wake event was held in January due to the delay of the Endwalker expansion.

The 2022 All Saints’ Wake event will begin on October 19 at 1:00 AM PT and will end on November 1 at 7:59 AM PT. This comes only one day after the planned release of Patch 6.25.

This year’s event theme is “March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege,” and participants can snag a few special prizes for completing a simple quest chain. The first is an emote called Eat Pumpkin Cookie, which is exactly what it sounds like. The second is the Caged Wisp, a dyeable tabletop housing item. As far as glams go, players can also grab the mad scientist-inspired Wake Doctor’s Attire complete with a spooky mask. For those with Viera or Hrothgar characters, fear not–these masks are compatible.

Check out an image of the new goodies below.

Those players wanting to take part will need to be at least level 15. To start the quest chain, simply chat with the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator found at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheater in Old Gridania (X:10.3 Y: 9.1).

While the recently-implemented Patch 6.2 was large enough to be a game in its own right, Patch 6.25 is just around the corner and promises some exciting additions to the ever-expanding online title. Fans can expect the inclusion of the Omicron Tribal Quests and some slick new spy-themed glamours. New Hildibrand Quests, Manderville relic weapons, and the first Variant and Criterion Dungeons will also be added.

Variant Dungeons, as readers might guess, are variable-difficulty dungeons designed for one to four people. There will be no role restrictions in these dungeons and job changes will be permitted throughout each run. Enemy strength will be determined by party size, and these casual dungeons will be more story-focused, with different paths depending on the choices players make, and multiple runs will be required to uncover everything.

Criterion Dungeons, on the other hand, will be much more difficult. Pre-formed parties of four will take part in these high-difficulty versions of normal Variant Dungeons, in which resurrection is completely prohibited. If a party wipes, all defeated enemies will be revived. Criterion Dungeons will also have strict time limits.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is also Steam Deck verified. Patch 6.25 is expected to be released on October 18, while Patch 6.28 can be expected on November 1.

