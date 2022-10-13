Konami Decides to Launch NFT Trading Platform

NFTs and the idea of the metaverse, while at one time an interesting thought, have become nothing more than meme fodder across the web. While the vast majority of gamers and internet connoisseurs have written off tradeable and sellable digital collectibles as corporate cash grabs and badges of a person’s shameful gullibility and lack of self-awareness, certain once-reputable companies continue to shove them down our throats. Konami is one such offender, revealing Castlevania NFTs back in January to “celebrate” the series’ 35th anniversary. Apparently, people bought them, because the company is now hiring for more Web3 and metaverse nonsense.

According to a new press release, Konami is recruiting for metaverse and WEB3 development staff in an effort to plan its own virtual blockchain world. While this would provide competition for Meta Horizon Worlds, most would argue that Second Life circa 2006 looks better than Mark Zuckerburg’s pet project, so this seems like a complete waste of time for the beloved Japanese publisher. We can only hope that other game companies don’t follow this trend, though Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Sega have all expressed an interest in experimenting with the virtual world.

“We have been conducting research and development to incorporate the latest technology into games and contents, and plan to launch a service where players can trade their in-game NFTs (digital items) through a unique distribution platform using blockchain,” the release reads. “To further strengthen our structure and accelerate our business, we are looking for the following positions as members who will work together to expand our business to evolve with a new future for digital entertainment.”

Decentraland, likely the most well-known metaverse, has cost a whopping $1.2 billion. This week, it was announced that despite the constant barrage of hype and appeal to user FOMO, this section of the metaverse only had 38 active users.

Konami’s new system is reportedly being developed as “a unique digital item distribution platform that conforms to the ‘Guidelines for Blockchain Games’ set forth by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, Japan Online Game Association, and the Mobile Content Forum.” The company states that its NFTs “can be used in-game as items, as well as to participate in fan communities and events, and interact with other services and communities to further expand the user experience.”

Recently, Ubisoft decided to jump into the world of NFTs. Things went about as well as you’d expect–despite pouring millions into marketing and implementation, the company’s Quartz marketplace was an instant failure, with only 9 NFTs selling in a two-week period in December 2021. The YouTube trailer for Quartz also recieved a whopping 95% dislike ratio.

In more positive Konami news, the company announced Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars at Tokyo Game Show last month. The title will be released in 2023 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

