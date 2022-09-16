Konami Announces Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune And Dunan Unification Wars

Konami has been a sore spot for gamers over recent generations due to its handling of some of its most famous franchises. However, the Japanese developer and publisher has not been hesitating to release remasters and collections of its classics over the last few years and the latest to receive this treatment is the Suikoden series. Konami has now announced Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, and it will be released in 2023.

The news comes from Tokyo Game Show, which has been home to many new game reveals and updates over the last few days. Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster boasts various new improvements over the original versions. All of the background art is now in HD and updated effects have improved the pixel art animation. According to the Steam page for the game, there are also “new environmental sound effects to immerse yourself in this fantasy world,” and HD battle SFX. Players can also look forward to a new auto-save feature which should prove to be very convenient and a welcome safety net. Much like the ports of some Final Fantasy games, this HD remaster will also let you fast forward battles to get through them quicker. Finally, for players to wish to check every detail, the remaster will include a conversation log so you can make sure you caught every line of dialogue.

The story of the original Suikoden involves a famous hero that tragically turned into a tyrant, causing the ruin of an empire. A new Liberation Army rises up against the evil tyrant and his forces. Remarkably, Suikoden includes something called the 108 Stars of Destiny, which means that players can use up to 107 playable characters to help them on the quest, with these characters normally being at the main headquarters.

In Suikoden 2, players take on the role of a hero and watch a story involving both them and their friend Jowy unfold. The protagonist and Jowy are part of a group called the Unicorn Youth Brigade, and this group takes part in a complicated “dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown.” The two groups had signed a peace agreement just a few months prior, but that didn’t stop the war from eventually returning.

Konami has been slowly getting back into the video game scene over the last few years. It recently released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel earlier this year. There have also been rumors about multiple new Silent Hill entries in the works.

Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be released in 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

