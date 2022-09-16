PlayStation Showcase Rumored for This October

According to a recent leak, Insomniac Games could unveil more information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 this October. This means Sony would host its next PlayStation Showcase in October instead of September, revealing more information about its upcoming games.

The PlayStation Showcase is the biggest event of the year for PlayStation fans. Unlike the State of Play events that happen throughout the year, the PlayStation Showcase only happens once every year. It lasts way longer than the State of Play and sheds more light on the upcoming games and projects related to Sony’s PlayStation.

In 2019, Sony decided to skip its usual E3 showcase. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the E3 altogether, and Sony found another way to gather players: the PlayStation Showcase. This event showcases the biggest games coming to PlayStation, just like an E3 presentation would.

Since 2020, each PlayStation Showcase happened in September. This year is different, and it seems that the next PlayStation Showcase will happen this October. Several elements could explain the decision to postpone the event from September to October. The gaming media is saturated by news from the Tokyo Games Show, Apple held a Keynote a week ago, the Disney and Marvel games showcase also happened last week, and Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct just a few days ago. With so many game announcements in such a short period of time, it makes sense for Sony to push back its PlayStation Showcase to make sure its games are under the spotlight.

What to Expect from the Next Playstation Showcase?

The leak only states “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October.” Since the game is set to release in 2023, it is highly unlikely the leak refers to an anticipated release date. More likely, it hints at new footage of the game during the upcoming PlayStation Showcase.

Besides Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation fans can expect more news about several highly-anticipated games. God Of War: Ragnarok should make an appearance after its latest story trailer was revealed during this September’s State of Play. This game is set to release on November 9, 2022, so Sony could unveil more of its gameplay ahead of this date.

Several games are scheduled for this October, so depending on the exact date of the PlayStation Showcase we could have more information about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (October 13), A Plague Tale: Requiem (October 18), New Tales From The Borderlands (October 21), Gotham Knights (October 21), or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (October 28). Sony could potentially unveil the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, expected by the end of this year.

The PlayStation Showcase could also share more information about Skull and Bones and Sonic Frontiers, two games that release on November 8. Other anticipated PlayStation games include The Callisto Protocol (December 2), Forspoken (January 24), Dead Space Remake (January 27), Dead Island 2 (February 3), Hogwarts Legacy (February 10), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Spring 2023), and Final Fantasy XVI (Summer 2023).

Sony doesn’t lack games to present during its next PlayStation Showcase, whether it happens in October or not.

