Gearbox Reveals 18 Minutes Of New Tales From The Borderlands Gameplay

Today at their PAX West showcase, Gearbox, in conjunction with their publishing partner at 2K have revealed a large chunk of gameplay from the upcoming New Tales From The Borderlands. 18 minutes of gameplay was revealed in front of an adoring crowd of fans at the event where players could see the core cast of Anu, Octavio, and Fran in action, the decisions they need to make and the impacts of those made decisions, or moments of action/inaction through gameplay.

The new gameplay shows off several key elements of the game, from the narrative progression, to the decisions you need to make, and the consequences of those choices. The demo also teases Vaultlanders, a new in-game mini-game that references the best characters of the franchise, and pits figurines of them off in lame, but hilarious fights.

In a press release, accompanying the release of the demo footage, Gearbox outlined the nature of the content fans get to see, and the important facets of the game that they’re trying to emphasise. “In the newly revealed gameplay footage, fans get their first taste of the deep, raucous cinematic adventure where the ruthless corporations of the Borderlands, powerful universe-changing Vault technology, and three ordinary citizens collide. Highlights include:

– Every choice you make can impact how your story unfolds, often in unexpected ways. Only by playing through the game will you fully understand how your decisions can change the Borderlands; Impact of Quick Time Events – Succeeding at or failing QTEs has a tangible impact on your adventure, sometimes leading to a premature conclusion and other times shaping your story in unexpected ways;

– Succeeding at or failing QTEs has a tangible impact on your adventure, sometimes leading to a premature conclusion and other times shaping your story in unexpected ways; Immersive Visuals – In addition to stunning environments, New Tales from the Borderlands utilizes vastly improved movement and facial animations, using performance capture and facial mapping technology for the first time ever in a Borderlands title.”

The developer/publisher also shed some insight into the cast of characters that will hopefully make the game sing through a new character trailer.

– Although Anuradha (Anu) might be uncomfortable in social settings, she has no problem solving problems! Anu can see complex calculus, probabilities, and solve puzzles with her Tech Glasses. This do-gooder dreams of a world where no one has to kill to get ahead; Octavio Wallace Dahr – Anu’s adopted brother, Octavio, can be a bit full of himself. According to him, he is Meridian City’s most popular citizen with a long list of contacts to back it up. His ability to access information is like no other! Octavio’s big break hasn’t come just yet but he desperately wants to own a business and make loads of cash;

– Anu’s adopted brother, Octavio, can be a bit full of himself. According to him, he is Meridian City’s most popular citizen with a long list of contacts to back it up. His ability to access information is like no other! Octavio’s big break hasn’t come just yet but he desperately wants to own a business and make loads of cash; Fran Miscowicz – Fran brings all the action from her gadget packed hover chair. Fran’s frogurt shop was hit by a Maliwan laser, and now is out for vengeance on the people that destroyed her shop. She’ll stop at nothing to protect her friends along the way and hopefully receive the much owed insurance payout, or the insurance company is going to have to deal with her directly.”

At the same time that New Tales From The Borderlands was being shown to the masses, numerous press outlets were sharing their experiences with the game, having been able to check out the demo prior to the official reveal. New Tales From The Borderlands is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 21, 2022.

