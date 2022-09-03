Dead by Daylight Police Station Map Gets an Upgrade

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W released an exciting new video for fans today. The Raccoon City Police Station got some fan-requested upgrades that make the map way more enjoyable to navigate and works to eliminate any unfair advantages.

Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 horror game that puts you and three other people in a test of skill and strategy. One player will be the killer who then tries to murder the other three victims. The three players in the game with the killer will try to evade and survive. The killers can choose from a variety of spooky characters ranging from slashers to paranormal beings. Meanwhile, the Killing Grounds are procedurally generated to keep everyone on their toes.

The Dead by Daylight DLC, Resident Evil: Project W, is the same premise but specifically in the theme, setting, and characters of Resident Evil. The killer is The Mastermind, Albert Wesker. He has the ability to rush forward and try to infect the survivors with the Uroboros virus. The new survivors, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers, are both well-equipped with their own strategic and survival-based skills. And if you’re so inclined, you can purchase one of three Legendary Sets to customize your character.

In the video posted on Dead by Daylight‘s official YouTube channel, a terrific narrator walks us through the many changes now available for the DLC. For starters, that beast of a map is now split into two maps: East Wing and West Wing. The Main Hall will be left mostly alone and will be present on both maps, but now it features more access to the outdoor courtyard of the police station. The West Wing will have the S.T.A.R.S. office, the dark room, the records room, and more. The East Wing will have the Chief’s office, the rooftop, the art room, and more. Because the original map was hard to navigate, this change will help running away be more manageable.

The two-floor layout of each wing was preserved, however, with the one exception being the second floor of the library. Many fans have voiced their concerns over how unfair this particular area was for the killers. Its removal was no doubt in order to level the playing field. Other updates included adding plenty of new entrances while removing extra rooms that made navigation confusing. The narrow corridors were also widened, perhaps to make escapes a little fairer. For the complete walk-through in a much cooler voice, check out the trailer below.

The updates to the DLC are available to play now, so if you’ve been holding off out of frustration, now’s your chance to jump back in. Remember that each play-through is going to be different, which is new and exciting. If you’re looking for something a little different, here are 22 horror games you can play now.

