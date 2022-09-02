The Callisto Protocol Will Have Plenty of Support for Years

The Callisto Protocol is the new IP from Striking Distance Studios. Gamers and developers alike have high expectations for this action-packed survival horror game with thoughts of franchising already popping up before the game has even been released. After a fantastic trailer at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live event in which we saw some of the gameplay on display, people are curious to hear what Striking Distance Studios plans to do with it. Will we see multiple new games? If so, when?

In an interview with TrueTrophies and TrueAchievements, the developers were asked if The Callisto Protocol would be getting a post-launch DLC. They replied with the following: “We view this as a full-service title, and we will be investing in DLC. We’re looking at four years of support after release.”

Four years is a very long time to promise support for a game that hasn’t even been released yet. They went on to explain that the world of the upcoming game was intentionally set up to be expandable. They have always planned to add to the story, whether in the form of a direct sequel or as multiple DLCs. There are a lot of possibilities, but it seems clear that they have decided to invest in at least one DLC for sure. Whether there will be a sequel game or a handful of DLCs is unknown even to them apparently.

Having four years of support doesn’t sound like a bad thing at first, but it does have some gamers wondering if it is a sign of frustration yet to come. The first concern is will the game be riddled with bugs at launch. It makes us wonder if the developers know that they will have a lot to fix as the game is played, therefore the planned support. Even if The Callisto Protocol came out well put together, four years’ worth of DLCs and small prizes may be really frustrating to fans excited to play a sequel. It seems like Striking Distance Studios may be admitting how far off a second game will be. Only time will tell. The game hasn’t even been released yet!

Speaking of which, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game that takes place on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. The moon is hostile to humans, which makes it the perfect location for a maximum security prison. Unfortunately for Jacob Lee, the protagonist, there’s more to worry about in the labs below the prison than there is outside of it. As several inmates begin mutating into horrific, cannibalistic monsters, the player will have to find a way out of the prison and off of the planet without getting killed. The game will involve plenty of stealth, combat, and puzzles to solve as you move through the dangers in search of a way out. It will be released on December 2, 2022, and be playable on your PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source