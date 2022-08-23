Gamescom: The Callisto Protocol Introduces New Gameplay

Gamescom Opening Night Live just delivered us a slew of new looks at upcoming games, including new material from the narrative-driven survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. The show was live streamed from Germany today with fans from around the world tuning in to catch new content from their most anticipated games and to see what new games were being announced. The new look at Glen Schofield’s The Callisto Protocol was as intense as we’ve come to expect.

Glen Schofield took to the stage to talk more about the game and show us some live gameplay. He explained a feature of the game will be creepy tentacles that will erupt from the monsters you are trying to kill before they kill you. If you don’t kill them quick enough, the monsters will mutate into something even bigger and badder right in front of you.

In the live gameplay snippet, we saw a cool tool to use: a gun that appears to pull things to you and then push them away. You can use it to pull enemies to you before they sneak up on you. You can also use it to hold an enemy in front of you as a shield before throwing the body away from you again.

After the gameplay scene, we also saw our hero, Jacob, being caught in a nightmare scenario of a tunnel filling with water and pushing you through a series of obstacles. As you get tossed around, narrowly dodge sharp traps and what looked like alien egg sacs on the walls. The trailer ended with Jacob getting cut in half by a giant fan, so it looks like brutal endings are definitely possible.

From the executive producer of Dead Space, Glen Schofield, comes a narrative-driven horror story that combines atmospheric tension and brutal moments of action to create a heart-pounding experience. Set in a maximum security prison on Jupiter’s dead moon, Callisto, you will play a prisoner named Jacob Lee as he tries to survive a nightmarish situation. The prisoners in The Black Iron Prison have begun to mutate into horrific, cannibalistic monsters, leaving Jacob to try to escape the prison and the hostile environment of the moon. You will have to be cunning in your escape. While you will be armed, you will also have to scavenge the prison for more weapons and equipment. Meanwhile, more monsters appear and evolve, and you will discover the horrible secrets that lie under The Black Iron Prison. With a haunting atmosphere and monsters popping up around every corner, The Callisto Protocol aims to keep you on your toes for the entire wild ride.

You won’t have to wait too much longer to enjoy this scary game. The Callisto Protocol will be available to purchase on December 2. You can pre-purchase it now on Steam, and it will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Get your nerves of steel ready!

Source