New Tales from the Borderlands Officially Coming in October

After an announcement in April and nearly a week of conjecture, rumors, Amazon leaks, and finally a Geoff Keighley tweet, we have now got some concrete details on the upcoming New Tales From The Borderlands, a Gearbox Quebec product that is coming this October! Revealed during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live event for GamesCom, Gearbox and 2K have unveiled a stunning trailer for the game that sets the scene for a fascinating journey to come. Notably, Telltale Games, the studio that worked on the original Tales From The Borderlands, is not working on this game, though Gearbox Quebec has recruited some Telltale alumni to help realize the dream of this sequel.

Featuring new playable protagonists Anu, Octavio, and Fran, the cinematic trailer teases much of what we can expect tonally from the new game, with a Tediore invasion playing a prominent part, plenty of wise-cracks, and, of course, a vault key to chase down. The trailer ends with the all-important release date, something that was, unfortunately, a part of the Amazon leak. Fans can secure the game on October 21, 2022, across all platforms.

From the press release, we learn a lot more about the upcoming Borderlands game.

New Tales From The Borderlands immerses players in a deep and original story full of unexpected turns, heartwarming emotion, and classic Borderlands humor. Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, players will decide the fates of three underdogs out to make mayhem their business, with altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-flinging Fran. Players will face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalists in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next depends on their decisions. Every choice big or small can impact how the story unfolds, often in unexpected ways, and only by playing through the game will players fully understand how their decisions can change the Borderlands.

Key features of Tales From The Borderlands include:

Join Anu, Octavio, and Fan on a journey where they have “nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story”

“The Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, psychos, and weapons-corp CEOs; they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old” The trailer teases at least one familiar face for the eagle-eyed Tales From The Borderlands fans out there.

“The decisions you make determine how your story ends in unexpected ways. Whether it’s Anu’s vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio’s dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran’s frosty plot for revenge, their success or failure depends on you.”

New Tales From The Borderlands will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Game Store, on October 21, 2022.

