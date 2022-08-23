New Tales From The Borderlands To Premiere At GamesCom Opening Night Live

Yesterday we saw the hint from Gearbox that a new Tales From The Borderlands was on the way, now we can lock it’s reveal in for tomorrow at Geoff Keighley’s GamesCom Opening Night Live event after he tweeted out that a new Borderlands game will be featured at the showcase. Gearbox itself is fairly fresh from having released it’s first real franchise spin-off title, in 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but is clearly primed and ready to go for its next work in the world of Pandora.

Tales From The Borderlands itself was a title born from a collaboration between Gearbox, and episodic game developer Telltale Games, famed for their work on The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series, and The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series, before Telltale Games went broke in 2018, only to reemerge in 2019, before then announcing its first new titles in The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Games Series, and The Expanse: A Telltale Games Series which is set to also feature at Keighley’s event. The lack of prior announcement, combined with the slate that Telltale already has on its hands, would suggest that a new Tales From The Borderlands may not be in the hands of Telltale, and in-fact may be being handled internally.

In recent days an Amazon listing, spotted by the ever reliable Wario64 on Twitter revealed that the yet to be announced game might be enjoying a short turnaround between reveal and release with the Amazon listing the game as being an October 21, 2022 release. The listing all states that it will be available to order from August 23, the day of Opening Night Live.

The Amazon listing also provides the following details, “Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top! It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It’s time to make Mayhem your business.

Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story!

The Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, psychos, and weapons-corp CEOs—they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old.

The decisions you make determine how your story ends in unexpected ways. Whether it’s Anu’s vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio’s dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran’s frosty plot for revenge—their success or failure depends on you.”

The New Tales From The Borderlands will be seemingly shown at GamesCom Opening Night Live tomorrow.

Source