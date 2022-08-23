Should You Pull For Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Is Tighnari worth the primogems since he will be on the Genshin Impact Standard Banner?

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced Tighnari, the first Dendro five-star in the game. What is intresting about this character is the fact that he will be added to the Standard Banner. Sadly, he won’t be added until version 3.1 of Genshin Impact releases. This puts players into an intresting predicament as it can be hard to decide whether to pull for Tighnari now or save your Primogems for Cyno and Nilou in patch 3.1.

Should You Spend Your Primogems on Tighnari?

There are a few key points that you need to be aware of when pulling for Tighnari, especially since him going on the standard banner will likely be a deterrent.

If you are hoping to get him from the standard banner, know that there are 13 other five-stars you are competing against.

If you are hoping to get him one a lost 50/50, know that many day one players still haven't gotten every standard banner character.

The only guaranteed way to get Tighnari is by using his banner. He will likely never get another banner to himself after 3.0.

If you want Tighnari and a Dendro bow-user, then go ahead and pull. It is not a waste of your Primogems just because he will be added to the Standard Banner.

What Is Your Chance of Pulling Tighnari on The Standard Banner?

To put it easily, it’s not good. Tighnari is being thrown in a pull with 13 other five-stars, as stated above. Here is an easy breakdown of just how hard it will be to pull him and how much money you would waste trying to do so.

You are only guaranteed one of 14 five-stars every 90 pulls .

That means you have a 1 in 14 chance of getting Tighnari every single time.

There is no pity built towards getting Tighnari, and you will likely see copies of another five-star before ever pulling him.

Even if you pulled decided to do fourteen 90 pulls to try to get every five-star on the standard banner, you would end up spending over $3,000. This is with no guarantee for the character.

How Likely is Getting Tighnari From Losing a 50/50 in Genshin Impact?

Losing a 50/50 and getting Tighnari has a higher chance than trying to pull him from the Standard Banner. Sadly, this means that you would lose out on the banner character in exchange for him, which isn’t a good scenario. Here is your likelihood of losing a 50/50 and getting Tighnari broken down.

Not only do you need to lose the 50/50 , but you need to win out over the other five characters in the pull.

This means that you have a 1/6 chance of pulling Tighnari, and once again, there is no way to work towards building pity for the character.

Not only that, but you can only lose a 50/50 once, as the next time you hit a five-star it will be for the banner character.

. This means you only have a 1/6 chance of pulling Tighnari around every 180 wishes.

In other words, if you want Tighnari, pull for him now.