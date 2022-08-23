Dragon Ball Super Manga Teases New Arc after Hiatus

The story of Dragon Ball Super is a curious one when you consider its history from start to now. For example, it didn’t start off with an anime series–rather, it started with the movie Battle of Gods. The film introduced the God of Destruction in Beerus and revealed that there were much greater threats out there for Goku and the Z-Fighters to face. The newest movie basically canceled out all of Dragon Ball GT, but fans weren’t mad about that at all. We then got the Resurrection F film, and, only after that did we get a proper series.

That series went on for a couple of years until the Universal Destruction Arc, also known as the Tournament of Power, where the series ended after the day was saved. Following that we got the Broly movie and the most recent film in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. What happens next though is anyone’s guess because this has been a very unique way to continue the franchise.

This brings us to the manga. While the anime doesn’t always follow the manga, it does usually adapt the stories found within it. Ever since the end of the anime, the manga has continued on, and has actually completed major arcs that haven’t been adapted yet including the Moro the Prisoner arc and the recently concluded Granolah the Survivor arc.

Both of those arcs did major things for some of the characters, including giving Goku more control over Ultra Instinct, which he had only just gotten in the Tournament of Power. Vegeta got his own version of that via Ultra Ego after some personal training with Lord Beerus. Vegeta also learned some techniques from a certain alien race that Goku himself doesn’t have, further diverging the paths the two have had.

Very loosely, the most recent arc focused on a survivor of a race of people that were allegedly wiped out by the Saiyan race under the rule of Vegeta’s father. He used a special set of Dragon Balls to become the “most powerful warrior in the universe,” and showed off those abilities to great effect. Naturally, some plot twists happened, and then to top it all off, Frieza showed up in a new form that killed the arc’s bad guy, and then KO’d both Goku and Vegeta in one shot.

It was at this final chapter that the team revealed that while the manga would be going on hiatus, there is another arc incoming. No clues as to what just yet, but given Frieza’s new form and the training both Goku and Vegeta likely have to do, you can bet it’s going to be an intense one.

