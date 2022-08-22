Frieza Reveals New Power In Dragon Ball Super Manga

If you were to go and list out the best villains in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise, from the original series, to Dragon Ball Z, then Super, and yes, you can count the non-canon movies and TV show in GT, you’d likely find yourself listing Frieza as either the best ever, or one of the best. When we met the infamous tyrant, we found out that they were not only the leader of a large force of beings, including Vegeta and Nappa at one point in time, but they were a planet-buster, and on a whole other league of power than anything we had seen before.

What would come next in the Frieza Saga as it’s known is some of the best moments in the series history. Including the various transformations of the tyrant, as well as the birth of the Super Saiyan via Goku. Their fight was epic in every way, and many didn’t want it to end. In a way, it didn’t, Frieza was brought back to life multiple times via the Cell Saga, where Trunks literally cut him and his father to shreds, as well as in the movie Resurrection F. But even then, fans weren’t fully satisfied, as they wanted the villain to be around more.

Well, they’ve gotten their wish now.

Because at the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime, in the Universal Destruction arc, Frieza was brought back to life to help save Universe 7 from destruction. To the surprise of all, they did just that, even helping Goku get Jiren out of the tournament in the final minutes in order to assure victory. The catch is that the story didn’t end there in the manga, and with the tyrant now alive again, things started to happen once more.

One of which was Frieza finding Broly in the 2019 movie, but then, in the manga, in the “Granolah The Survivor Arc”, Vegeta, Goku, and their new ally in Granolah were fighting a villain named Gas, and struggling to beat him, when all of a sudden Frieza shows up in a form, beats Gas instantly, and reveals a shocking truth.

In taking over his empire once more, they found themselves in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber. To those uninitiated, this is a chamber where years can pass in the chamber, but only a day can pass in the outside world. The villain apparently trained in the chamber for 10 years, and as a result, has reached a new level of power known as “Frieza Black”. That is very bad, because Goku and Vegeta are still working out their own new levels of power via Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego.

Fans are pumped for this new development, and makes it clear that the anime needs to return so that this epic debut can be animated and voiced for all to see and hear.

