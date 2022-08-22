Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Voice Cast Talks About Key Character Power Boost

Allow us to tell you the story of Gohan, son of Goku. When we first met him in Dragon Ball Z, he was a very whiny kid with hidden potential. Over the course of the Frieza Saga we saw that grow (unlike his hair…) and then in the Cell Saga, we heard from Goku himself that Gohan was stronger than him. Sure enough, with some help from his father and Vegeta, he was able to put Cell away for good. But after that, we honestly didn’t get much from him, at all. Hence why many were excited for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, because it would finally be Gohan’s chance to shine.

Just a head’s up, we’re about to spoil some major stuff from the movie! So if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t read on!

If you’re still here, then you know that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero featured Gohan and certain members of the Z-Fighters fighting a monstrous version of Cell known as Cell Max. He was all brute and no brains, and thus he was very hard to defeat, especially with his incredible size. Piccolo and Gohan hatched a plan to beat him, but to seal the deal, Gohan had to go beyond all he had done before and obtain a new Super Saiyan form. It was clearly different from his father’s Ultra Instinct in terms of both hairstyle and overall look, and the power it gave him was indeed enough to save the day.

In a special interview about the movie, the voice actor for Gohan, Kyle Herbert, as well as the voices for Gamma 1 & 2, Aleks Le and Zeno Robinson, were all asked about Gohan’s new form, and each had their own views on it.

Such as how Herbert felt the fans would be “very pleased” with his form, and the majority of fans would definitely agree with that.

Zeno was definitely “a fan” of it all, noting: “As a fan, seeing Gohan’s final form in the booth, I was freaking out. It’ll be refreshing to see people be excited and almost turn into little kids again.”

Le also said he was freaking out when he saw the new form, and it’s not hard to see why. As Herbert noted in a previous interview, Gohan has been long overdue for not just a power boost, but a true central role in the series. Yes, we did get to see the power that he got during the Tournament of Power arc, and that was cool, but fans knew he could do more. Sure enough, he was, and as a result of that, the movie has done very well at the box office.

Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long to see this form emerge once more.

