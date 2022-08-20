New Fortnite Video Highlights Dragon Ball Content

Given that Fortnite is a title that has a LOT of crossover content, and is constantly getting new things for them to bring in and enjoy, it can be hard to keep up with everything that is going on and all that is there. For example, we just got a major crossover with the Dragon Ball Super franchise heading into the game for the first time. If you’ve been on the internet since that launch, you’ll know that there have been a LOT of memes about it and what you can do, but if you want a more complete look at things, we got you covered.

Because the official Fortnite Twitter decided to drop a video for you to see all that you can do with the Dragon Ball characters in the game (for right now at least, more could come later, obviously). For example, the obvious things in this crossover is that you’ll be able to play as Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Lord Beerus. All of which are cool in their own right. Plus, as you would expect, Goku and Vegeta can transform into their Super Saiyan and even Super Saiyan God forms, with Goku also being able to go Ultra Instinct. Which has provided a lot of fun moments for players so far. But that’s not all you can do!

As they note in the video, you’ll be able to go to Dragon Ball Adventure Island! This is a spot where they literally rebuilt parts of the Dragon Ball universe for you to go and enjoy. Including Kami’s Island, Capsule Corp, and more! You’ll be able to do big dance parties with other players, go and watch actual episodes of Dragon Ball Super, test out your Kamehameha abilities, and more! So that alone sounds like a fun time, right?

Plus, as they show throughout the video, you’ll get access to some really cool ways to ride around the game’s world. Including having your own Flying Nimbus Cloud, as well as being able to summon Shenron to ride on. Because who hasn’t wanted to ride a dragon? Just saying.

All in all, you can see why all of this content is being loved by fans right now, and why the memes are literally flowing because of these anime characters doing things that they would never do in the show or their movies.

Speaking of movies, the latest movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out now, which no doubt played a huge role in the timing of this crossover being released. No doubt hoping that some Fortnite players will go and watch the movie after winning with the Z-Fighters.

Either way, the content is available now for everyone to play!

Explore some iconic Dragon Ball locations in Dragon Ball Adventure Island made by @VysenaStudios. Drift through a rings course at Kami’s Palace, prepare food at Goku's House and more!



Complete quests, earn rewards and more, info here: https://t.co/zNWvrzK4I0 pic.twitter.com/3ak18O0yHp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 20, 2022

