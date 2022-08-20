Is Halo Infinite Getting A Battle Royale Mode?

Let’s be honest here for a second, ok? When it comes to Halo Infinite, the multiplayer is both the best and the worst part of the content. Yes, we know the campaign wasn’t exactly the best, but we’ll explain ourselves here in a sec. Anyway, the multiplayer for the game is arguably the best part of it because of how it’s free, it can be rather expansive, and it gives players a lot of freedom of movement and beyond thanks to new things like the grappling hook. However, it’s also arguably the worst part of the content because its “seasons” are VERY long, and a lot of the expected things for it haven’t come out yet…at all.

Oh, and don’t get us started on the Co-Op debacle that happened a while back, that was just sad. As such, any and all Halo Infinite players who have the ability have been diving into the code for the game itself in order to find out what the title might be offering in the future, and a recurring name has been showing up over and over again. That name is “Tatanka”. That name is what is believed to be the placeholder for a full-on battle royale mode in the title.

There are a lot of reasons for this belief, not the least of which is a placeholder image that has the name Tatanka and the following description about it:

“Welcome to the Ring. Emerge victorious by being the last player standing.”

Typically, a “last player standing” mode would imply something like a battle royale scenario. Especially since Deathmatch and other variations of that are already in Halo games, so you wouldn’t need to do a lot of cloak and dagger about it. What’s more, the game’s code and hidden assets seem to indicate that this will be a rather large version of a battle royale title. So one can only imagine what it might be like when it releases.

Now, some might berate 343 Industries for going and “buying into the trend’ that is battle royale games. Especially since that means they’re just doing what other games like Fortnite are doing and trying to make bank. But the thing is, this is still a business. What’s more, if this brings more people to Halo Infinite, then that means that their move worked. Furthermore, there are variations on the battle royale formula depending on which game you go and play.

Since Halo Infinite plays different than some of those titles, it’s very possible that the game will have a rather unique form of battle royale that you will be able to enjoy.

Until it’s officially confirmed by 343 Industries, we won’t know for sure though.

Source: Twitter