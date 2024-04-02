Fortnite: How to get the Waterbending Mythic

With Myths and Mortals being the theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Gods have unleashed their powers on the island. Now, Avatar Korra has landed in Fortnite, she has introduced yet another Mythic to the loot pool known as a Waterbending technique. Let’s get straight into how to obtain the Waterbending Mythic and how to use it to your advantage.

Apart from the roll out of the fresh weapon, there are Korra quests which allow battle pass owners to earn her skin, along with matching cosmetics. The cosmetics are available to unlock until the season is scheduled to end on May 24, 2024.

Where to find the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite

To add this technique to your inventory, you can do so by finding the Waterbending Mythic through looting regular and Olympian/Underworld chests, Supply Drones, and even floor loot.

In many ways, the Waterbending Mythic is an extremely powerful item to have in your inventory. It can be used to fire sharp, ice projectiles towards your opponents. With unlimited ammo, it has infinite uses and no cooldown, apart from the need to reload. Accuracy is key here, as the icy shards will be thrown from your hands and quickly fly towards your target.

Additionally, having this technique in your loadout will slowly restore your health back to 100 while you’re in water, even if you don’t have the Waterbending Mythic equipped. If all of that wasn’t enough, you can swim faster thanks to this particular Mythic, allowing you to make quick work of your rotations.

Now you know how to get the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite, all that’s left to do is try it out in your next match!