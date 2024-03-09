Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here and Greek Mythology has taken center stage. To get you acquainted with the new season, Kickstart Quests give you a chance to try out new Fortnite features, including accepting SHADOW Briefings.

Although the challenge may seem complex, it’s actually relatively simple when you learn what SHADOW Briefings actually are.

How to accept SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite

There are four types of briefing to accept at various terminals. The type of terminal you visit depends on the mission you’ll be assigned.

Bounty SHADOW Briefing – Function in a similar way to the classic Bounty Board. They put a bounty on the head of a nearby player and set a timer for you to hunt them down.

Function in a similar way to the classic Bounty Board. They put a bounty on the head of a nearby player and set a timer for you to hunt them down. Treasure SHADOW Briefing – Two treasures are marked and you’ll have to hunt them down before the time runs out.

Two treasures are marked and you’ll have to hunt them down before the time runs out. Supply SHADOW Briefing – Calls in a Supply Drop full of loot to descend to a marked area.

Calls in a Supply Drop full of loot to descend to a marked area. Vehicle SHADOW Briefing – The location of a vehicle is marked on the map and you have to find it before the time runs out.

To complete the challenge, you need to find any three SHADOW Briefing terminals and interact with them to accept their missions. It’s worth noting that you don’t have to complete the mission to make progress towards the Kickstarter Quest.

There’s a SHADOW Briefing terminal at every single Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 point of interest, so it’s likely that you’ll come across the three you need throughout the duration of a match. Snooty Steppes has the most SHADOW Briefing terminals, with a total of five in and around the area.

When you’re close to one of the devices, it will be marked on the map as a white icon, making it even easier for you to track down.

Once you’ve accepted your third SHADOW Briefing, the quest will be marked as complete and you’ll bank yourself an extra 10,000 XP towards your brand new battle pass.