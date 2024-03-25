Fortnite: Where to Find Golden Chickens

The Fortnite island has been home to a plethora of animals during its lifecycle. Chickens, however, have stuck around for the longest time. Chapter 5 Season 2 has given chickens a shiny new gold look and here’s where to find them in your next Fortnite match.

Regular chickens moved into the battle royale all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 6. If you manage to chase one down, you can use them to jump higher, while eliminating one will drop a meat consumable that will replenish a small chunk of health. Over time, chickens have evolved into zombie variants and even laid new eggs at Easter time.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find a Golden Chicken in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Golden Chickens can be found roaming around the map, particularly in and around grassy areas. Eliminating this type of chicken with a weapon or your pickaxe will see it drop gold bars and all you have to do is run over them to claim them.

However, if you hold off taking out a Golden Chicken, you may be rewarded in the long-run. Golden Chickens lay golden eggs and interacting with one of these special eggs will drop a whopping 350 gold bars. Since they have the ability to drop multiple eggs, you can rack up a serious amount of gold bars in little time.

Having a lot of gold bars in the bank can prove extremely useful. They can be used to purchase items from NPCs and even hire a select few, buy healing items, and get your hands on more ammo.

With Midas returning to Fortnite, it’s hardly surprising that his golden touch has been unleashed across all game modes. It’s unknown if Golden Chickens will be placed in the vault when Midas makes his great escape, or if they’ll stick around for the remainder of the season.