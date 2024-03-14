Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2

The Gods have unleashed their powers on the island and there are now fresh points of interest to explore, challenging boss fights, and an extremely powerful loot pool. Thanks to Weapon Bunkers, you can adapt your arsenal, but only when you know where they are on the Fortnite map.

New to Chapter 5 Season 2, Weapon Bunkers contain Weapon Benches, rare chests, and more gold bars than you can ever imagine. Since they’re home to powerful loot and the only place where mods can be applied to guns, expect them to be highly contested.

Where to find Fortnite Weapon Bunkers

In total, there are nine Weapon Bunkers scattered around the map and here’s where you’ll find them:

West of Lavish Lair, along the road by a gas station.

East of Lavish Lair, on a hill across the river from the point of interest.

Southwest of The Underworld, near the entrance to The Underground.

North of Reckless Railway, along the train track which crosses over into the snow biome.

South of Reckless Railway, by the first bridge that crosses over the train track.

West of Mount Olympus and south of the entrance to The Underground tunnel.

By the windmill directly south of Fencing Fields.

South of Pleasant Piazza, in between two trees.

By the bridge north of Pleasant Piazza that crosses into Grim Gate.

Weapon Bunkers unlock after the third circle of a match. Until then, the entrance will be blocked with no other way to access them. When the Weapon Bunkers become available, they’ll appear on your map and the closest one to your location will show up as an icon on your screen, similar to the notification you receive when Loot Lake Island is getting ready to spawn in.