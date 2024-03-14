Rise of the Ronin Goes Live-Action in PS5 Launch Trailer

The one-minute trailer also shows off some impressive cutscenes from the Team Ninja title.

With development starting way back in 2015, Team Ninja’s action RPG Rise of the Ronin is finally slated to hit the PlayStation 5 on March 22. Just over a week from launch, a new one-minute trailer has been released, blending live-action sequences with the title’s impressive animation.

Set in Edo during the late 19th century, Rise of the Ronin tells the tale of the Boshin war between the Tokugawa Shogunate and several anti-shogunate factions displeased with Western influences on the country following Japan’s reopening to the world following prolonged isolation.

“Japan, 1863,” the official synopsis reads. “After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease, and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.”

Players will be able to create a custom character and explore historic cities such as Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo. A three-player cooperative multiplayer mode has already been announced.

Exclusively releasing on the PlayStation 5, Rise of the Ronin will help players to immerse themselves in the world through the DualSense wireless controllers’ haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It will also include 3D spatial audio and incredibly fast load times.

Team Ninja recently discussed the game’s difficulty in an interview with Jeux Video.

“It is obvious that Team Ninja titles are not designed to be easy to play for everyone, but we wanted to make this title more accessible to a wide range of players,” the dev team said. “We have developed three distinct difficulty modes that players can choose based on their preferences. The first is for storytelling-oriented players, who want to live the story and play without much difficulty. Then we have an intermediate mode for players used to this kind of experience. Finally, we have a more challenging mode that fits more closely with our previous games and meets the needs of hardcore players and Souls-like fans.”

Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on March 22.