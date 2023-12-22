Rise of the Ronin To Have Three Difficulty Modes

There once was a time when video games were hard simply because that’s how game developers wanted them to be. Then, it became a thing where it should be “easier to play” because not everyone was a “hardcore gamer.” And now, we’re in an age where certain titles should have multiple difficulty levels or be “naturally hard” because many gamers love to be masochists. No matter where you fall in those difficulty categories, Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja will have you covered. Team Ninja is known for making games difficult, and that will be no different with their upcoming game.

While talking with Jeux Video, Team Ninja noted that there will be three different difficult modes for you to choose from to pick the difficulty that’s right for you:

“It is obvious that Team Ninja titles are not designed to be easy to play for everyone, but we wanted to make this title more accessible to a wide range of players. We have developed three distinct difficulty modes that players can choose based on their preferences. The first is’ for storytelling-oriented players, who want to live the story and play without much difficulty. Then we have an intermediate mode for players used to this kind of experience. Finally, we have a more challenging mode that fits more closely with our previous games and meets the needs of hardcore players and Souls-like fans.”

Many will appreciate this variety because it will help them enjoy the game in various ways. Despite what you might think, Team Ninja games do have stories in them, and this one might be one that players want to focus on instead of having to do difficult swordplay combat. Or, you might welcome the challenge and want to see how well you’ll match up against other Samurai and foes. Either way, you’re covered.

As for what Rise of the Ronin is, the game takes place in Japan in the 19th century. The once dominant kingdom is being pulled in many directions by various forces. You will play a lone Ronin who can change the fate of this nation and its people. But how you decide to do that is up to you.

For example, you can meet certain people who can influence the country and decide whether you want to kill them for the “greater good” or save them to ensure their plans succeed.

You’ll find out soon enough how Japan will be after you’re done shaping it.