Was Insomniac Games Going To Make A Silk Title?

The leak/hack of Insomniac Games was a terrible thing, and obviously, we don’t support what happened there. What the hacker group did was wrong, and Insomniac will be picking up the pieces of what happened for a long time. However, as is the gaming way, people looked at the documents that were put onto the internet to see what the team was up to, and one person on Reddit found a rather interesting Excel sheet that seemed to focus on a certain character with Spider-Man’s world. No, not Miles, Black Cat, or even MJ; it was about the character known as Silk.

For those who aren’t the biggest readers of Marvel Comics, Silk, aka Cindy Moon, was a character revealed during the “Original Sin” arc. Long story short, The Watcher had one of his eyes taken out, and the knowledge within that eye was scattered across the Marvel space, which meant that many of its heroes found out about things that were kept hidden from them or by other Marvel heroes. As you can imagine, not everything that was revealed was pleasant.

Peter Parker found out that the spider that bit him and gave him powers bit Cindy Moon. He didn’t find out about her for years, thirteen to be precise, because the person who trained her found out about his villain, Morlun, and that the crazed villain was after her. So the man locked Silk in a room where she would be safe but couldn’t leave. Peter rescued her and told her that Morlun was dead, at the time, and the two went on to have a relationship with one another before she became a more fully-fledged part of the Marvel universe.

She has many of the same powers as Spider-Man, including his web powers, and she’s put them to good use over the years, including working for groups like the Agents of Atlas and SHIELD and even teaming with Black Cat at one point.

As for why Silk was being considered for use by Insomniac Games, we’re not really sure. The tab that featured her had the name “Silk + MP,” which could be a reference to the canceled multiplayer game that was being made by the team. It also could be that they were considering bringing her in for a Spider-Verse game or for her to be brought into the next main title.

It would be her first major gaming debut, to our knowledge, were she to show up.