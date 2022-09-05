12 Best New Upcoming JRPGs of 2023

JRPGs have been on a roll as of late. Both in terms of the 2D world and the 3D world, and yes, the 2.5 HD world. Point is, many developers have been going to JRPGs to make out mega-hits, and 2023 is honestly going to be loaded with them. Here are a few examples of that.



#12 Persona 3 Portable

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: PS2, PSP, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

Let’s start out with a familiar franchise, shall we? The Persona line is known right now for Persona 5, but as you can tell by the numbering, that means there were other games before this. Persona 3 Portable was the third main entry, but it was made for the PSP, and is now going to be coming to major consoles and PC next year.

In it, you will be part of a high school group that goes into a separate dimension with their Personas to try and rid the world of the darkness that has been set upon it. You know, typical high school stuff. It’s going to be interesting to see how this game holds up on modern systems, so it’s something you should check out.

#11 Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: CyberConnect2

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

It’s always good when a title gets a sequel, wouldn’t you say? Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is indeed the sequel to the hit JRPG title, and sadly for the main characters, the fight that they fought so hard to win…didn’t end.

Because once again they must head to war within their tank, and they’re going to have to face even MORE threats than they did before.

The sequel promises more in every major way. Including improving the battle system, the events system, how you get to interact with one another, and more! So when Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 release, you should get it. Oh, and play the original game too!

#10 Mon-Yu

Developer: Experience Inc.

Publisher: Aksys Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Video games can take inspiration from many things, and in the context of Mon-Yu, it’s taking inspiration from the Wizardry games that came out before them.

In this first-person JRPG title (not something you hear every day), you will create your own character and then go out into a series of dungeons in order to defeat a set of seven demon kings.

You’ll get to form your own team as well, and then take them to the dungeons to fight against hordes of monsters and get your victory. This definitely sounds like a unique JRPG, and that’s something that likely will intrigue many of you.

#9 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release date: 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Publishers: Koei Tecmo, KOEI TECMO AMERICA Corporation

Video games have used the various stories of the Chinese Three Kingdoms in a variety of ways, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. In this title, you’ll play as a nameless soldier who finds himself in a version of China where demons have overrun the nation. Now, he must fight back against them all using his weapons and martial arts skills in order to bring peace to the land.

It won’t be easy though, your enemies will challenge you in a variety of ways, and you’ll need to fight back with variations on the “Five Phases” to overcome and awaken new power! Will you be able to save your homeland?

#8 Samurai Maiden

Developer: SHADE Inc.

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

What happens when a young girl from the 21st century finds herself in a former version of Japan where she has to slice her way through demons and the undead? Why, she becomes a Samurai Maiden of course!

In this over the top RPG, you’ll indeed play as a “girl out of time” who must use her impressive swordsmanship abilities to battle evil. But she won’t be alone! She’ll befriend three female ninja who will be able to help her in battle via…uh…unique techniques, let’s just put it that way.

If you’re looking for a more fast-paced action JRPG, Samurai Maiden is one you’ll want to pay attention to.

#7 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 5

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software

Dungeon crawlers are a very popular kind of JRPG, and there are many franchises who take part in that kind of style. Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society is the latest in one franchise to go and do that.

You are a spirit in this game, and are tasked by Madame Marta to head into a deep labyrinth in order to find pieces of art. Thankfully for you though, you won’t be alone in your task. You’ll have “puppets” that are infused with souls and be able to use them in order to fight off the monsters that lie within the dungeons.

A massive exploration and fighting JRPG awaits you, are you up to the challenge?

#6 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita

Developers: Nihon Falcom, PH3 GmbH, Artdink

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software, Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

The Legend of Heroes saga is one that many know well, and if you were a fan of the previous title in Trials From Zero, you’ll definitely need to get The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure.

In this title, the Special Support Section has gotten fame from their efforts of the previous title. They get new members, new gear, and more. But, they have little time to rest, as new threats from all sides of their city-state are coming, and the events that unfold will shape the future forever!

So join up with Lloyd Bannings once again to witness the end of the Crossbell Arc!

#5 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: Cygames, PlatinumGames

There are honestly aren’t a lot of details about Granblue Fantasy: Relink out there right now despite it being a part of a major JRPG franchise. What we can tell you though is that you’ll have a wide cast of characters to play as, as well as a beautiful JRPG world to go and have fun in.

We don’t say that lightly, as the game’s site touts the groundbreaking visuals that will help set Granblue Fantasy: Relink apart from the others. You’ll also be able to choose between a male and female protagonist, and with such a large crew, you’ll get to make the party you want to handle the trials that are to come.

#4 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Release date: 2023

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Rabbit and Bear Studios, Rabbit&Bear Studios Inc.

We’re giving this game a high spot because of how successful it was on Kickstarter. The project was the #1 video game project on the platform back in 2020, and now at long last, you’ll be able to play the game in all its glory.

The game takes place in a world where a mighty empire is trying to gain an artifact that’ll grant them immeasurable power. But in doing so, they bring an officer and a villager together, and they must now band together with others in order to save the world from what’s coming!

That game title isn’t a lie either, you’ll get to work with over 100 characters in the game, ensuring that you’ll have plenty of combat options.

#3 Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 5

Developers: Creative Business Unit III, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Welcome to the world of Valisthea, a place that is said to be “blessed” due to entities known as the “Mothercrystals”. But while these crystals can grant blessings, not everything is what it appears, and with a darkness known as the Blight threatening everything, an unlikely hero must rise up to both free the worlds, and get revenge.

Yes, Final Fantasy XVI is not going to be like all the other Final fantasy games you’ve played, this is going to be a very dark and mature title with a different kind of battle system. As such, this is one you’ll want to play for yourself just so you can see what the game will be like as a whole.

#2 Persona 4 Golden

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Developers: Atlus, P Studio, iXIT Corporation, PREAPP PARTNERS

Publishers: Atlus, Sega, Atlus USA, SEGA of America

While it’s true that Persona 5 was the game that finally made the Persona franchise “mainstream” and beloved by critics and the public as a whole, Persona 4 Golden is still hailed by many fans as the best of the franchise. So with the upcoming ports to all major systems coming next year, you’ll get to experience yourself why that is.

In the game, a small town is rocked by a set of murders, and now, your protagonist and his friends will go on a journey that’ll test them in various ways. This is a true JRPG coming-of-age story mixed with incredible battle elements that makes the whole experience worthwhile. So don’t miss out.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release date: 2023

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 5

While it’s technically not guaranteed to come out next year (as the reveal trailer said “Winter 2023”), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is without a doubt the most anticipated JRPG of 2023 by a wide margin. Not the least of which is the fact that the first part in Remake was one of the most-lauded games of its release year when it came out.

The graphics, the enhanced battle system, the ability to explore Midgard more, and so on, it was all top notch, and the story of Final Fantasy VII was only partially told in the game. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the tale outside of the city and fans can’t wait to rejoin classic characters in this new take on the game.